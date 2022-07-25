ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fogelsville, PA

PA man dies after being strangled by snake

By Vivian Muniz
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33fWRv_0gsNjcjx00

FOGELSVILLE, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Leigh County Coroner has pronounced a man dead after he was constricted by a Boa around his neck.

According to the coroner, Elliot Senseman, 27, of Upper Macungie Township (Fogelsville) died after an incident occurred with a snake on Wednesday, July 20.

Woman accused of walking through glass window at mall

As stated in the release, around 2:00 p.m. at Senseman’s home, a boa constrictor type of snake nearly 18 feet in length, constricted Senseman around the neck causing an anoxic brain injury due to lack of oxygen reaching the brain. Police arrived and shot the snake to free the man from its grip.

On Sunday, Senseman was pronounced dead at 8:00 a.m. at the Leigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest due to his injuries sustained in the attack.

The death is being investigated by the Upper Macungie Township Police Department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Woman hit by firetruck dies after walking into roadway

MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner was called to the scene of a crash that occurred Thursday morning in Northumberland County. Crews responded to a crash that occurred on Route 147 between Toad Valley Road and Hickory Road in Mahanoy Township According to Pennsylvania State Police, Rebecca Wenrich, 66, of Dalmatia, walked into […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Macungie, PA
City
Home, PA
City
Upper Macungie Township, PA
City
Fogelsville, PA
WBRE

PSP searches for missing man from Schuylkill County

PORT CARBON, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man that they say has been reported missing as of Monday out of Schuylkill County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Jason McNitsky, 48, of Port Carbon, was reported missing as of Monday at 6:00 a.m. Police say he was last seen within the Ashland Borough area.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of choking and stabbing dog to death

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man from Luzerne County was arrested on July 11 and faces charges for allegedly hitting, choking, and stabbing a dog to death according to a Humane Society Police Officer (HSPO). Officials said Ryan Brown was upset about the dog, known as Bandit, for attacking his dog and killing a small […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake#Brain Injury#Accident#The Leigh County Coroner#Boa#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
Times News

Crash closes Rt. 895

Route 895 in East Penn Township is closed due to a motor vehicle crash. The accident occurred at 10:30 a.m. just east of the intersection with Church Hill Road. Reports from the scene are that a woman struck the guardrails. The victim was being treated at the scene by Lehighton paramedics. Responding to the scene were the East Penn and Mahoning Valley fire companies. State police at Lehighton are investigating the incident.
LEHIGHTON, PA
WKBN

Pet boa constrictor strangles owner; police investigate

FOGELSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A man’s pet boa constrictor wrapped itself around his neck, sending him to a hospital, where he died several days later, authorities in Pennsylvania said. Elliot Senseman, 27, died Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, the Lehigh County coroner’s office said. The...
FOGELSVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

10-year-old reported missing in Mount Carmel

MOUNT CARMEL BOROUGH, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Mount Carmel Borough Police Department reported that a 10-year-old boy was missing around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Leonidas Godshall, from Mount Carmel Northumberland County, is a 10-year-old white male approximately four foot eleven and approximately 100 pounds. Officials said Godshall was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and […]
MOUNT CARMEL, PA
WBRE

Woman accused of walking through glass window at mall

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident where they say a woman walked into and smashed a glass window at the Church Hill Mall. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), around 6:50 a.m. on July 9 troopers were dispatched for a report of criminal mischief at the Church Hill Mall in […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Man indicted after attempting to open flight deck door

SCRANTON, Pa. (WHTM) — A Canadian man has been indicted on a charge of interference with a flight crew on Tuesday, July 26. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges that on July 24, 2022, 20-year-old Sebastian Bien-Aine, a resident of Toronto, Canada, was a passenger on Porter Airlines Flight 134, […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Multiple cars damaged in parking lot crash

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials told Eyewitness News a man crashed into seven cars in the parking lot of the Geisinger Medical Labs in Scranton. First responders on the scene said a man was coming down the hill in the parking lot around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday and hit several vehicles that were parked. Investigators said […]
YourErie

YourErie

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy