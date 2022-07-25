Roman Quinn sitting for Rays versus Orioles Monday

Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Irvin and the Oakland Athletics. Aledmys Diaz will cover third base for Bregman and bat cleanup while Jose Altuve returns to second base and the leadoff spot. Chas McCormick will hit sixth after covering leadoff duties in Tuesday's game.
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies. Contreras will take a seat after starting the last two games. Marcell Ozuna will shift into the designated hitter role and bat seventh while Eddie Rosario enters the lineup to play left field and hit sixth.
Houston Astros first baseman J.J. Matijevic is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Irvin and the Oakland Athletics. Yuli Gurriel will return to first base in place of Matijevic and hit second. Gurriel has a $2,400 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project...
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Johan Camargo is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves. Camargo covered the hot corner in Monday's series opener, but Alec Bohm is returning to the job a day later. Darick Hall will replace Camargo in the order to be the designated hitter and cleanup batter.
Colorado Rockies left fielder Kris Bryant is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series finale against left-hander Aaron Ashby and the Milwaukee Brewers. Bryant went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, two RBI, two runs scored, and a walk in a narrow loss on Sunday. Yonathan Daza will start in left field and hit second.
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Bryan Shaw and the Cleveland Guardians. Jaylin Davis will replace Duran in center field and bat ninth while Rob Refsnyder takes over in the leadoff spot. Davis has a $2,000 salary on Tuesday and...
Boston Red Sox outfielder Rob Refsnyder is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians. Jackie Bradley will replace Refsnyder in right field and hit eighth. Bradley has a $2,300 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.5 FanDuel points. Per...
Houston Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Gurriel will move to the bench on Tuesday with J.J. Matijevic starting at first base. Matijevic will bat seventh versus right-hander Frankie Montas and Oakland. numberFire's models project Matijevic for 8.8 FanDuel...
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Brandon Marsh is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Marsh will start in left field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Brad Keller and the Royals. Jo Adell moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Marsh for 10.0 FanDuel...
San Francisco Giants outfielder Yermin Mercedes is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks. What It Means:. Mercedes started at designated hitter on Tuesday, but he's yielding that role to LaMonte Wade Jr. for the matinee finale. Wade will...
Washington Nationals outfielder Lane Thomas is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Thomas will start in left field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Mitch White and the Dodgers. Nelson Cruz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Thomas for 8.5 FanDuel points...
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Espinal will start at second base on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Andre Pallante and the Cardinals. Raimel Tapia returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Espinal for 9.1 FanDuel...
Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Haggerty will start in right field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jon Gray and the Rangers. Ty France moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Haggerty for 9.1 FanDuel points on...
Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Torrens will catch for left-hander Marco Gonzales on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Jon Gray and the Rangers. Cal Raleigh moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Torrens for 6.5 FanDuel points...
Washington Nationals infielder Ehire Adrianza is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Adrianza will move to the bench on Tuesday with Maikel Franco starting at third base. Franco will bat eighth versus right-hander Mitch White and the Dodgers. numberFire's models project Franco for...
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Stuart Fairchild is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Fairchild will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Marlins. Nick Senzel will move to the bench. numberFire's models project Fairchild for 5.4 FanDuel points...
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Sergio Alcantara is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Alcantara will start at third base on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Carlos Rodon and the Giants. Josh Rojas moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Alcantara for 5.2 FanDuel points...
Cincinnati Reds infielder Matt Reynolds is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Reynolds will start in right field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Marlins. Tyler Naquin moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Reynolds for 6.7 FanDuel points on...
Miami Marlins infielder Jesus Aguilar is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Aguilar will move to the bench on Tuesday with Lewin Diaz starting at first base. Diaz will bat fifth versus right-hander Hunter Greene and the Reds. numberFire's models project Diaz for 5.2...
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Senzel is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Senzel will move to the bench on Wednesday with Stuart Fairchild starting in center field. Fairchild will bat eighth versus left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Marlins. numberFire's models project Fairchild for 5.4...
Comments / 0