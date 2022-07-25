DA announces cancer battle

ELLSWORTH — District Attorney Matt Foster, who is seeking a third term in office, announced Monday that he has been undergoing treatment for prostate cancer. Foster, 53, said that he felt it necessary to disclose his condition since he is a public figure. “I have been recently diagnosed...
DEER ISLE — Island Nursing Home (INH) has received a one-year extension on its “temporary closure” to Oct. 22, 2023, from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, which regulates nursing homes, among its other responsibilities. That was news from the Island Nursing Home Board of Directors relayed...
LAMOINE — The Lamoine Select Board July 21 discussed further developments in the possibility of creating a shared animal control officer position for multiple Hancock County towns. This possibility was discussed earlier at a June 28 Select Board meeting, where board members looked for possible solutions to fill a...
I cannot be alone in reading with shock and dismay that so many hours and vital services are being casually cut by the City Council from the budget of the Ellsworth Library. The good burghers of the City Council in their infinite wisdom chopped the library budget in their effort to do what exactly? To balance the budget by denying important services to this community, depriving readers, researchers, elders, parents, students and little kids of internet access to the Cloud library? Even of access to the library itself? Have they been to the library on any morning to see how important this facility is to the people of this area? Are they thinking of anything beyond the bottom line?
Every day, individuals, businesses and organizations are doing good in and around Hancock County. The Giving Report compiles some of their financial contributions. The Bangor Savings Bank Foundation has awarded a $25,000 grant to help construct a new building to house Raye’s Mustard Mill Museum in Eastport. A check...
BLUE HILL — Blue Hill’s best-known musicians, pianist-composer Paul Sullivan and singer-songwriter Noel Paul Stookey (“Paul” in the folk group Peter, Paul & Mary), will perform at the First Congregational Church of Blue Hill on Saturday, July 30, at 7 p.m. to benefit refugee students. Eight...
ELLSWORTH — The Down East Family YMCA will honor the Turnbull family and other community supporters at the nonprofit’s annual meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 5 p.m. The annual meeting is returning after a two-year hiatus and is a chance to recognize community members who’ve affected the organization.
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - The annual Trident Armory SBTF Benefit Match returned to Hampden this weekend. Participants all across the country signed up for a competition with 12 challenging stages. All coming together to raise money for Maine veterans and K9s on The Front Line. Volunteers say they can’t thank...
WINTER HARBOR — Governor Janet Mills paid a visit to the Schoodic Peninsula July 21, making stops in Gouldsboro, Prospect Harbor and Winter Harbor to speak to residents. Deirdre McArdle, executive director and founder of the Winter Harbor Music Festival, was one of the organizers of this visit. “It...
ELLSWORTH — Cathy Marshall has joined MaineStay Media as circulation manager for The Ellsworth American, Mount Desert Islander, Camden Herald, Courier Gazette, Free Press and Republican Journal. She brings 12 years of experience from the Penobscot Bay Press newspaper group. In addition to responsibility for mailed and digital subscriptions,...
ELLSWORTH — Maine St. Andrew’s Pipes and Drums will perform at the Ellsworth Public Library on Thursday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m. All are welcome to join the group for a stirring evening of music on the library’s lawn. They will play a wide variety of music and talk about their instruments, the music and their uniforms.
COLUMBIA FALLS — Wreaths Across America’s annual Stem to Stone Remembrance Run is Saturday, Aug. 6. The race aims to further community awareness and understanding of the organization’s mission to remember, honor and teach about America’s veterans. “We are thrilled so many people are joining us...
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - There’s still time to donate to the City of Ellsworth’s Christmas in July Toy Drive. The city does a toy drive every year leading up to Christmas but found last year a lot of the shelves were empty when they went to buy toys with the monetary donations they’d received.
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Two people were hurt Wednesday evening when they were hit by a vehicle in Augusta. Police said a vehicle had been stopped at a red light at Crossings Way on Western Avenue at about 6 p.m. when it was hit from behind by a second vehicle when the light turned green. The second vehicle then hit two pedestrians.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The animal control officer for Bangor calls the number of dogs going missing lately unusual. Trisha Bruen doesn’t believe the disappearances are connected, but she says the lack of sightings and length of time the dogs have been missing is odd. Recently, four dogs had...
SURRY — Once upon a time, an unusual and rather wondrous man named Walter Nowick came to this rural Maine town to start a working farm and Zen center there. The Juilliard-trained pianist had served as a soldier in the Pacific theater in World War II. He also was a spiritual seeker, studying Rinzai Yoga at the age of 16 in Japan, where he taught piano and voice too.
Grab your lawnchairs, blankets and bug spray! The Maine St. Andrew's Pipes and Drums will be be performing a free concert outside of the Ellsworth Public Library on Thursday, August 11th from 7 p.m to 8 p.m. Formed in 1996 from the merger of the Acadian Pipes and Drums and...
ELLSWORTH — A Portland man charged with the hit-and-run killing of Nicole Mokeme of South Portland, who was an advocate for Black youth, appeared in court briefly via teleconferencing software Zoom on July 27. Ellsworth defense attorney Steven Juskewitch has been appointed to represent Raymond Lester, 35. Lester, who...
