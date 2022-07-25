DA announces cancer battle

I cannot be alone in reading with shock and dismay that so many hours and vital services are being casually cut by the City Council from the budget of the Ellsworth Library. The good burghers of the City Council in their infinite wisdom chopped the library budget in their effort to do what exactly? To balance the budget by denying important services to this community, depriving readers, researchers, elders, parents, students and little kids of internet access to the Cloud library? Even of access to the library itself? Have they been to the library on any morning to see how important this facility is to the people of this area? Are they thinking of anything beyond the bottom line?

ELLSWORTH, ME ・ 10 HOURS AGO