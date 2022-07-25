ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Who Does He Know’ - Pundit Questions Frank Lampard’s Pull at Chelsea

By Callum Baker-Ellis
Chelsea Transfer Room
 3 days ago

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has questioned if Frank Lampard still has a good relationship with Chelsea's backroom staff.

So far this summer, Everton's manager and former Chelsea player Frank Lampard has been linked with a lot of young Blues.

The former England international has shown a fair bit of interest in Armando Broja, Conor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour.

All three of the Chelsea youth players were on loan in the Premier League last season and it's still unsure whether they will be a part of Thomas Tuchel's side next campaign.

Due to their circumstances, Lampard has looked at signing all three for his struggling Everton side.

However, since Todd Boehly bought the club from Roman Abramovich, the American has changed Chelsea a lot, especially when it comes to the backroom staff.

After all these changes, someone people are sceptical about whether Lampard still has his connections at Stamford Bridge.

“Frank has done that before at Derby," Robinson told Football Insider.

“But when you look at the changes behind the scenes at Chelsea, the new ownership and the likes of Petr Cech leaving, you wonder what Frank’s relationship is like with the club.

“Who does he know? Does he have contacts in the backroom staff there?

“His knowledge of the players will still be there though. He will certainly try to utilise that system if he can.”

City Transfer Room

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Match Preview And Where To Watch

Manchester City take on Liverpool on July 30th in the King Power Stadium with the community shield on the line. City have played two less games than Liverpool in pre-season, and will be significantly short of match fitness when the two teams play. Nevertheless, City will be confident of securing their first bit of silverware ahead of the new season.
BBC

Klopp on Community Shield, injuries and getting over last season

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Community Shield against Manchester City. Alisson won't feature on Saturday but should be available to face Fulham. Diogo Jota "will take a while" to recover from injury. On the Community Shield, he said: "It’s the last domestic cup competition we...
Chelsea Transfer Room

Women's Euro 2022 Semi-Final: Germany v France| How to Watch Chelsea Star

Germany are playing France this evening, in the second semi-final of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022, with the victor hoping for the very last spot versus England. With eight titles to their name, the Germans are the record holders and have shown their pedigree once again with a 100% winning record, but they face a talented and passionate force in the unrelenting French.
Yardbarker

Leicester insist that Wesley Fofana is not up for sale as Chelsea ramp up interest

Leicester are insisting that their star defender Wesley Fofana is not for sale, in response to increasing interest from Chelsea. The Blues are thrashing around for another option at the back after Barcelona stole in to sign Jules Kounde from under their noses. That, combined with Matthijs de Ligt’s move to Bayern Munich, has forced Thomas Tuchel and his team to go back to the drawing board, and a bid for Fofana could come next.
PREMIER LEAGUE
