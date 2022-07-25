ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Headed to Big Sur on Highway 1? Drivers can expect round-the-clock delays at this spot

By Kathe Tanner
The Tribune
The Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fjVhO_0gsNilih00
Travelers can expect traffic delays on Highway 1 in Big Sur due to a construction project in the Coastlands area. Caltrans

Drivers headed to Big Sur should allow themselves a little extra time for the drive along Highway 1 during the next few months.

Starting on Tuesday, travelers can expect delays of up to 10 minutes around the clock due to construction work to build a retaining wall and enhance drainage infrastructure in the Coastlands area, according to a Caltrans news release.

Coastlands is approximately one mile north of the Henry Miller Library and 0.8 miles south of the Big Sur Post Office. It’s located about 45 miles north of the border between San Luis Obispo and Monterey counties.

“Travelers will encounter 24/7 one-way traffic control as temporary signals will be activated at each end of the project parameters,” Caltrans said in the release.

Speed limits will be reduced in the area. Message and directional signs will alert motorists before they get to the construction area.

After the 2019 storms, “an emergency project secured the hillside,” Caltrans said. “These repairs below the roadway, along with K-rail placed on the southbound shoulder, have permitted the road to remain open until a permanent repair could be made.”

The current project involves building a soldier pile retaining wall and putting in a new guardrail, Caltrans said, as well as “additional enhancements to drainage infrastructure and landscaping, which will permanently restore the site.”

Work on the $1.5 million project is being done by FEC Future Contractors and Engineers, Inc., of Irvine.

Caltrans expects the project to be done in February 2023.

For traffic updates on state highways in Monterey or San Luis Obispo counties, call 805-549-3318 or go to https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

This weather models shows where smoke from Oak Fire is headed

The National Weather Service's Hanford office posted a computer model showing where smoke from California's Oak Fire near Yosemite will disperse in the coming days. You can view several models on the weather service's website and the one showing Wednesday's forecast on Twitter:. The Friday model shows the sooty air...
HANFORD, CA
SFGate

TravelSkills 07-27-22 I hiked the deepest, clearest lake in the US. No, not Lake Tahoe.

Before Crater Lake, there was a 2,000-foot peak called Mount Mazama that imploded 7,700 years ago with volcanic activity. What remains is a geographic marvel that beats Lake Tahoe for the title of the country’s deepest and clearest lake.  Associate Editor Ashley Harrell was aware of the lake’s reputation but as she writes in her report from beyond the California border, nothing prepares you to be standing on the edge of such a wonder. As I approached the overlook and the lake came into view, I felt destabilized, like at any minute my legs might buckle," she writes. “That’s the bluest s—t I’ve ever seen."  
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
City
Monterey, CA
San Luis Obispo, CA
Traffic
City
Irvine, CA
Local
California Traffic
KTLA.com

Is ‘brake checking’ a tailgater legal in California?

SAN DIEGO — It’s a scenario commonly experienced on roadways: a driver from behind gets too close to one’s bumper, potentially resulting in feelings of anger or nervousness. Those emotions could prompt the driver to try to get the trailing driver to slow down by pumping the...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Map: See Where the Oak Fire Is Burning Near Yosemite National Park

Scroll down for interactive map. Firefighters facing hot and dry conditions made progress Sunday in efforts to slow the spread of a wildfire near California's Yosemite National Park. The Oak Fire that forced evacuations as it grew during a weekend of sweltering temperatures was at 16,700 acres Monday morning. Containment...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Sur#Infrastructure#State Highway#Highway 1#Caltrans#The Henry Miller Library#The Big Sur Post Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Landscaping
KTLA

These are the most rural counties in California

A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2020 5-year population estimates.
KHYL V101.1

'Mysterious' Rock Circles Are Popping Up In California Deserts

Experts are puzzled by rock circles that continue to be uncovered in a Southern California state park. According to KTLA, there were over 500 of these unexplained formations found at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park in San Diego County. The circles were all discovered within a 10-mile range. Their sizes vary between 5 and 12 feet in diameter, some more clearly shaped than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Does this curious spot mark the dividing line between Northern and Southern California?

Few people seem to be able to agree on where the dividing line between Northern and Southern California lies, or if it exists at all. There's certainly no official delineation between the two. Pages of dormant internet forums reveal a breadth of opinion on the matter. Some say it's San Luis Obispo. Others say Fresno. Some say there is no line as Central California must be considered its own region, while others say the entire Central Valley is in NorCal.
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
1K+
Followers
163
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy