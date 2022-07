Effective: 2022-07-28 13:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-28 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Central Somerset; Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Northern Franklin; Northern Oxford; Sagadahoc; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset Severe Thunderstorms Possible this Afternoon A warm front is lifting through the region early this afternoon...with a cold front pushing east through upstate New York. Along and ahead of this cold front showers and thunderstorms are developing. These storms will move into western New Hampshire after 3pm and then into western Maine after 5pm. Any thunderstorms that develop this afternoon and evening will have the potential to become severe with damaging winds...large hail...and an isolated tornado possible. Storms will also produce very heavy rainfall...limiting visibility and causing ponding of water on roadways. The storms will weaken as they move east through Maine...with the severe weather threat likely ending across the region by 10 pm. Please stay tuned to the National Weather Service and your local media outlet for updates on this evolving weather situation. If outdoors, be prepared to find quick shelter if storms approach.

ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME ・ 3 HOURS AGO