Pennsylvania Offering Grants To Support Local Meat And Poultry Farmers

Photo by Ulrike Leone

By Jared Acosta

Pennsylvania is currently taking applications for $500,000 in grants for local meat and poultry producers.

Today, Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding invited farmers throughout the state to apply for $500,000 in PA Farm Bill-funded grants. Very Small Meat and Poultry Processor Reimbursement Grants are available for small businesses to start up or expand to meet USDA food safety requirements, aimed at increasing locally produced meat and poultry in the state.

"Consumers want to buy local," Secretary Redding said. "These grants help our small producers meet that demand for high-quality, nutritious food that meets stringent food safety requirements. In turn, this investment helps keep our food supply chain short, keeping costs down, growing producers' bottom lines, and keeping more dollars right here in our communities."

Pennsylvania meat and poultry processors are eligible for up to $100,000 to USDA-certify their facilities and safely produce meat or poultry. The funds will come as reimbursements for costs associated with the drafting and implementation of federal Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points. Eligible costs include consulting and technical services, processing equipment and supplies required for certification, employee training, and safety equipment.

Grant applications must be submitted online through the PA Department of Community and Economic Development Electronic Single Application. Applications are due by at 5:00 PM on Friday, Sept. 26, 2022.

Full grant guidelines are published in the July 23 edition of the PA Bulletin.

Potential applicants with questions about eligibility should contact Joshua Scheinberg at (717) 919-0377 or jscheinber@pa.gov.

Learn more about PA Farm Bill grants and initiatives to grow Pennsylvania agriculture and find a map of previous grant recipientsOpens In A New Window in your area at agriculture.pa.gov/pafarmbill.