Massachusetts State

An update from Beacon Hill

By The Martha's Vineyard Times
Martha's Vineyard Times
 3 days ago

As the summer heats up and our lives and roads are filled with visitors, I hope you find a moment to read our update of the goings-on at the State House. Abortion is legal in Massachusetts. The Supreme Court’s dystopian ruling does not change that, and we will do everything in...

Boston Globe

Tell us: Should Boston be allowed to rebuild the Long Island bridge?

The Supreme Judicial Court recently ruled in favor of Boston in the fight over the bridge. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court gave Boston a win this week in its efforts to rebuild the Long Island bridge. The rebuilding of the bridge has been delayed since 2018 because of the ongoing legal battle with Quincy, which has sought for years to block the project.
The Associated Press

Unexpected deal would boost Biden pledge on climate change

WASHINGTON (AP) — An unexpected deal reached by Senate Democrats would be the most ambitious action ever taken by the United States to address global warming and could help President Joe Biden come close to meeting his pledge to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, experts said Thursday, as they sifted through a massive bill that revives action on climate change weeks after the legislation appeared dead.
The Associated Press

Deal on Capitol Hill could ease seniors' health costs

A deal on Capitol Hill that could cut prescription drug costs for millions of Medicare beneficiaries was cautiously cheered by older Americans and their advocates Thursday even as many worried it might never come to fruition. The health care and climate agreement struck by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin includes landmark provisions that could help senior citizens, including a cap on out-of-pocket Medicare drug costs and a requirement that the government negotiate prices on some high-cost drugs. Some of the issues addressed in the deal have been talked about for decades and proved elusive. But Manchin’s backing brought new optimism to many who have lobbied and prayed for relief. “We worry constantly, ‘Will we be able to afford this?’” said Becky Miller, a 67-year-old retired teacher from Bradenton, Florida, who spends thousands of dollars each year for drugs to treat epilepsy, heart problems and an inflammatory disease that affects her spine.
Boston Globe

We want to know: Do you think the MBTA is worth saving as an agency?

Lawmakers have floated the idea of merging the agency into MassDOT. The MBTA has faced a mountain of problems recently from multiple derailments to a train catching on fire, and some lawmakers say it might be time to give up trying to save the troubled agency. State Rep. William Straus,...
