GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ezra Aaron Strickland, Jr., 23, was arrested yesterday afternoon for throwing large objects into the roadway on NW 13th Street near Krispy Kreme. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded at 2:46 p.m. to a call about someone throwing large objects into the roadway, including throwing large items at an RTS bus and chasing people. The officer reported that when he arrived, he saw Strickland throwing multiple electric scooters, a barricade, and other trash into the southbound lanes of NW 13th Street at the 300 to 200 blocks. The officer reported that there was enough stuff in the roadway that all southbound lanes of traffic were stopped while drivers got out to remove the items from the roadway.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO