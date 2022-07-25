Kid learns train conductors can ask his shorty where she's heading

Last month, the Newmarket Business Association hired private security to patrol the area in Boston known as "Mass. and Cass." Several organizations line the area, offering services to people struggling with homelessness and addiction, and public health and safety officials have long grappled with how to address incidents of drug use and violence there. Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden says his office has attempted to focus on diverting people with substance use or mental health disorders into treatment programs, instead of the criminal justice system. He and the director of the business association join to talk about how their respective efforts in the area are going.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO