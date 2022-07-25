ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Kid learns train conductors can ask his shorty where she's heading

universalhub.com
 3 days ago

Transit Police report arresting a 17-year-old they say refused to accept a conductor on a train about to pull out of South Station was only asking his girlfriend where she was heading, not that he was trying to put moves on her. Police say...

universalhub.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

State Police Academy instructors under investigation after trainees forced to crawl on hot pavement; 20 treated for injuries

Nearly two dozen Massachusetts State Police trainees suffered abrasions and blisters after being forced to “bear crawl” across hot pavement during an unauthorized training exercise at the New Braintree academy, an agency spokesman confirmed. The incident earlier this month triggered an internal investigation and a rush of transfers...
NEW BRAINTREE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘You can’t arrest me, I’m only 17′: Teen arrested for allegedly threatening commuter rail conductor

BOSTON — A teen is under arrest after allegedly threatening a Keolis conductor with a knife over the weekend. MBTA Transit Police say the incident happened just after 11:00 p.m. on Saturday at the South Station Commuter Rail station. According to authorities, the conductor told police he was trying to be helpful and had asked a young woman where she was going to try and make sure she was on the right train.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Dorchester Reporter

‘Walking the beat’ is best way to engage, says C-11’s new chief

Boston Police Capt. Shawn Burns, the newly installed commander of the Area C-11 police district, makes it a point to get out of his Gibson Street office every day for a walk that lets him see what’s going on with his own two eyes. It’s a habit he wants the officers under his command in Dorchester’s easternmost precinct to adopt as well.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Woman Brutally Attacked With Razor Outside of Homerun Cafe

This morning at around 3 a.m., Boston Police Officers from District C-6 and Boston EMS responded to a 911 call for an assault in the area of 1261 Mass Ave right next to the infamous Homerun Café. First arriving officers located a woman with serious wounds from an attack...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Two dead of overdoses in Hyde Park recently

The Boston Police Department reports two people have died of drug overdoses in Hyde Park recently, possibly from what they thought was one kind of drug laced with or replaced by fentanyl, which can be fatal in lower doses than other drugs. While no illegal drugs are ever considered to...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shorty#Transit Police#Conductor#South Station#Franklin Line
whdh.com

‘It sounded like a bomb went off’: Crane tips onto Boston construction site

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A mobile crane tipped onto a building under construction at Crescent Ave. and Dorchester Ave. Tuesday morning, leaving no injuries but some damage to the structure. No injuries have been reported, but OSHA and Boston Inspectional Services are investigating the incident. The crane was lifting wooden...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fallriverreporter.com

Swim with family members turns deadly for 56-year-old Massachusetts man

A family is morning the loss of a Massachusetts man who died while going out for a swim on Sunday. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, just after 4:30 p.m., the Winchester Police and Fire Departments, the Stoneham Fire Department, and Massachusetts State Police responded to a report of a possible drowning of an adult male in Upper Mystic Lake off Sandy Beach in Winchester. Local Officers and Firefighters along with the State Police Dive Team and State Police Air Wing responded to the scene.
WINCHESTER, MA
universalhub.com

Living Room to become daycare in the North End

The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved a proposal by KinderCare to expand its existing Atlantic Avenue facility into the space left vacant when the Living Room closed in 2019. At a hearing today, KinderCare attorney William Ferullo said the expansion will let KinderCare expand its tot count from 42...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

MUGSHOTS AND RECORDS RELEASED: Officers Assigned to District A-1 Arrest Seven Northeasterners for Breaking into Downtown Construction Site

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins will soon launch hotline for hate incidents

Last month, the Newmarket Business Association hired private security to patrol the area in Boston known as "Mass. and Cass." Several organizations line the area, offering services to people struggling with homelessness and addiction, and public health and safety officials have long grappled with how to address incidents of drug use and violence there. Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden says his office has attempted to focus on diverting people with substance use or mental health disorders into treatment programs, instead of the criminal justice system. He and the director of the business association join to talk about how their respective efforts in the area are going.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy