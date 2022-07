The New York Giants have extended an opportunity for a couple of former Kansas City Chiefs players for the 2022 season. As a new season begins, the excitement of watching the Kansas City Chiefs report to training camp is largely about seeing new faces on the team and how they will mesh with the coaching staff and holdover teammates for a brand new year. However, new faces also mean that familiar players are elsewhere, hoping for another chance to extend their NFL careers.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO