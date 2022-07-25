ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Other NFL Coaches Are Saying About Zach Wilson: 'The Sky's the Limit'

Some rival coaches weighed in on Zach Wilson and what to expect from Gang Green's sophomore signal-caller

The Jets' coaching staff has consistently praised Zach Wilson since he was drafted last spring, offering constructive criticism while highlighting his strengths.

But what do other coaches and executives think of the sophomore signal-caller?

Mike Sando of The Athletic posted his annual quarterback tiers on Monday, checking in with coaches and execs around the league before training camp begins.

Wilson was listed in Tier 4 by Sando, the 28th-ranked quarterback (out of 35) entering this season. Some of the numbers from his rookie season are grotesque, but the talent is exceptional and undeniable.

Here are some of the quotes from Sando's story, which say a lot about Wilson and his outlook for this season.

“Zach Wilson has got talent — he has ALL the physical talent,” a defensive coach from the AFC East said. “He is not lacking in any skill set from a tools standpoint. They have done a good job trying to draft and surround him with people. It’ll be a big year for him to take a leap. It was a bad team last year, and he made a lot of mistakes. We will have a better sense after this year.”

“He looks at the rush way too much,” an offensive play caller said. “He is one of those guys who sees the rush and wants to get depth and run right, but you lose the field when you do that.”

“Tell me one marquee player that he had around him last year,” a quarterbacks coach said. “I still think the sky’s the limit for this kid. He’s got some young weapons now, and I think they are going to be a lot better.”

That last quote is the most important takeaway here. Wilson struggled as a rookie, but part of the issue—beyond his mistakes and poor performances as he adjusted to life in the NFL—was his supporting cast.

New York proceeded to add several impactful weapons for their quarterback, giving him targets and playmakers, along with a little more protection up front.

Mix his talent and those factors together and Wilson is in an environment that can foster success in 2022. That's why the "sky's the limit" going forward. Still, Wilson must make the necessary improvements to orchestrate this offense and take advantage of the players around him, moving this offense in a challenging schedule.

In other words, there are no guarantees for Wilson and he has a long way to go, but he is already equipped with the tools (and the supporting cast around him) to succeed.

