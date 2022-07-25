ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Javi Miguel Compares Xavi To Pep Guardiola And Jurgen Klopp

Barcelona based journalist Javi Miguel has compared Barcelona manager Xavi to Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola. Xavi took over Barcelona in November of 2021, and has revamped the club in a short period of time. Barcelona were in free fall, but Xavi seems to have steadied that ship as Barcelona now sign big name after big name.

Javi Miguel feels he is similar to Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola in one way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dai1s_0gsNeXst00
Xavi has been compared to Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to Javi Miguel, Xavi is the closest thing to Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp on the transfer market. The Barca legend closes deals himself, and is a persuasive voice when it comes to transfer deals.

Barcelona are now close to completing a deal to sign Jules Kounde, and Xavi is reported as being a deciding factor in that deal being closed.

Pep Guardiola is the reason a lot of players join Manchester City. The allure of working under an iconic manager more often than not decides where a player puts his signature, and this was evident when Kalvin Phillips signed.

Guardiola has a similar affect in the modern game as Sir Alex Ferguson did when he managed Manchester United. Xavi being given a compliment as high as this means he could be in for a successful future at Barcelona.

Barcelona may very well be back challenging for Champions Leagues under Xavi, and considering Liverpool and City are two of the best teams in the world at the moment, it may not be long before Xavi, Guardiola or Klopp come head to head with each other in a big game.

City Transfer Room

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Match Preview And Where To Watch

Manchester City take on Liverpool on July 30th in the King Power Stadium with the community shield on the line. City have played two less games than Liverpool in pre-season, and will be significantly short of match fitness when the two teams play. Nevertheless, City will be confident of securing their first bit of silverware ahead of the new season.
