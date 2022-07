WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Detectives are seeking the identity of a suspect accused of robbing a local Subway restaurant with a gun. The Walker Police Department said the armed robbery took place on Tuesday, July 26 at around 6:15 p.m. on Florida Boulevard. The masked suspect allegedly posed as a customer before pulling out a handgun and demanding money from the register. An employee handed the cash and the suspect stole from the restaurant’s tip container before leaving, according to police.

WALKER, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO