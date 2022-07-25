Biden still expects to speak with China's Xi this week

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that it is still his expectation that he will speak with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, this week.

Biden, who is recovering from COVID-19, told reporters watching him participate virtually in an economic meeting that the expected call will still take place by the end of the week.

Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese

