Edmond, OK

Attorney General Charges Edmond Man With Abuse By Caretaker

By News 9
 3 days ago
An Edmond man has been charged with Abuse by Caretaker following an investigation by the Oklahoma Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

Geral Ngwa was arrested on July 22 by an MFCU agent and the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office.

The MFCU investigation began after a referral was received from the Oklahoma City Police Department regarding a report of potential abuse by caretaker at Villagio Senior Living in Oklahoma City. During the investigation, MFCU agents obtained witness statements and other evidence confirming Ngwa slapped a resident on the left side of her face above the eye. At the time of the alleged incident, Ngwa was a nurse working at Villagio through a third-party staffing agency.

﻿Abuse by Caretaker is a felony and, if convicted, Ngwa faces up to 10 years in prison and/or fines up to $10,000.00. Following arrest, Ngwa was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail and subsequently released on July 22nd after posting bond.

Norman Murder Suspect, Accused Of Killing & Hiding Relative In Basement, Denied Bond

A Cleveland County judge denied Desiree Sanchez of Norman bond as she awaits trial for the murder of Margarita Sandoval, her sister-in-law. Sanchez and her husband, Octavio Sanchez, are accused of killing Sandoval and hiding her body in a basement for years as they collected $30,912 in federal disability assistance checks meant for Margarita. Both are charged with first-degree murder.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

OCPD release new details in death of Edmond police officer

EDMOND, Okla. — The Oklahoma City Police Department has released new details in the investigation into the death of an Edmond police officer. In a post on Facebook, OCPD said they were looking for a good Samaritan who initiated CPR on the fallen officer. Detectives believed he witnessed the crash and need to interview him.
EDMOND, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
