Attorney General Charges Edmond Man With Abuse By Caretaker

An Edmond man has been charged with Abuse by Caretaker following an investigation by the Oklahoma Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

Geral Ngwa was arrested on July 22 by an MFCU agent and the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office.

The MFCU investigation began after a referral was received from the Oklahoma City Police Department regarding a report of potential abuse by caretaker at Villagio Senior Living in Oklahoma City. During the investigation, MFCU agents obtained witness statements and other evidence confirming Ngwa slapped a resident on the left side of her face above the eye. At the time of the alleged incident, Ngwa was a nurse working at Villagio through a third-party staffing agency.

﻿Abuse by Caretaker is a felony and, if convicted, Ngwa faces up to 10 years in prison and/or fines up to $10,000.00. Following arrest, Ngwa was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail and subsequently released on July 22nd after posting bond.