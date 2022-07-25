ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigard, OR

‘Tragic accident’: 82-year-old pedestrian killed in Tigard crash

By Kelly Doyle
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iTtlJ_0gsNdZgY00
A Tigard police car (KOIN, file)

The driver is not being charged with any crime at this time.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An elderly man was hit and killed by a driver in Tigard over the weekend, police say.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, a driver was heading west along Southwest Gaarde Street when she allegedly struck a pedestrian. Tigard Police says the victim, identified as 82-year-old Procoro Hidalgo-Lazaro, died at the scene.

The driver stayed to cooperate with investigators, who reportedly do not think speed or impairment were factors in the deadly collision.

According to Tigard PD, investigators believe this was a “tragic accident.” Mr. Hidalgo-Lazaro was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash and officials say the glare of the sun is another potential contributing factor.

The 62-year-old driver is not being charged with any crime at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOIN 6 News

19-year-old man shot, killed in struggle with police identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police on Wednesday identified the man who was shot and killed Sunday by Portland Officer Mina Cavalli-Singer following a struggle during his arrest. Officers responded to a report of a man and woman physically fighting just after midnight on Sunday near Southeast 148th Avenue and Southeast Clinton Street. The Portland Police Bureau identified the man as 19-year-old Johnathan Worth.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tigard, OR
Crime & Safety
Tigard, OR
Accidents
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Accidents
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Accidents
City
Tigard, OR
kptv.com

Police identify man accused of seriously injuring officer in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the suspect accused of hitting and injuring an officer in the Centennial neighborhood on Sunday morning. Just after 8:30 a.m., an officer responded to the 15300 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard to help with a report of a stolen vehicle. During the investigation, the suspect drove away and hit the officer. The officer sustained serious injuries and underwent surgery at an area hospital.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
KATU.com

Portland police searching for 'dangerous' suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are looking for who they describe as a “dangerous” suspect. Police said 33-year-old Jacob Matthew Ray Anderson is wanted for his dangerous actions on Tuesday, when he hit a Portland Police officer while driving away in a stolen vehicle. The officer sustained...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man found dead in Sandy River near Oxbow Park

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was found dead in the Sandy River near Oxbow Park on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and firefighters arrived at the river around 2:30 p.m. Firefighters launched a raft to reach the man and bring him to shore...
KGW

'He has a tire track across his back': Friends search for suspect in Lloyd District hit-and-run

PORTLAND, Oregon — A Hillsboro man is recovering in the hospital from serious injuries after he was run over in a hit-and-run crash in the Lloyd District last Friday. Friends said John Torck was riding his motorcycle on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at roughly 1:45 a.m. on July 22. They said he slowed down near Northeast Lloyd Boulevard to turn left into Dutch Bros when a driver hit him from behind.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KOIN 6 News

Body of missing swimmer recovered at Hagg Lake

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon that they have found the body of a man who reportedly drowned at Henry Hagg Lake the previous day. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man went swimming at the Eagle Creek Recreation Area in Scoggins...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KOIN 6 News

Dognapped: Pooch held for ransom, 1 arrested in Portland

The dog was taken Sunday as its owner was inside a business for about 30 minutes, authorities said. The alleged dognapper broke the car's window and -- instead of following Oregon law to contact police and stay at the scene -- left a note with a phone number.
KOIN 6 News

Streetcar driver spots stabbing victim; detectives investigate

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Detectives are investigating a reported stabbing after a Portland Streetcar driver saw a man wounded and called 911 Monday night. The Portland Police Bureau told KOIN 6 News officers received the call around 9:30 p.m. near the corner of North Broadway and Ross Avenue. When an officer arrived, they found the man on the ground with an apparent stab wound to his abdomen, police said.
PORTLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 30 Fatal, Multnomah Co., July 26

On Saturday, July 23, 2022 at approximately 12:57 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multi-vehicle motor vehicle crash on Hwy 30 near milepost 12. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound gray GMC Sierra, operated by Kody Hansen (24) of Warren, was traveling at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway striking a parked black Audi AA8 occupied by Dale Herren (45) and Jennifer Herren (43) of St. Helens. The GMC then struck two more unoccupied vehicles, a power pole, went over an embankment and struck the front porch of a residence. Kody Hansen and Dale Herren sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased. Jennifer Herren was transported to a local hospital with injuries. Hwy 30 was closed for approximately 5 hours. OSP was assisted by Portland Police Bureau, Scappoose Police Department and ODOT.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy