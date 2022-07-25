ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disabled Voters File Lawsuit Claiming Wisconsin High Court’s Ruling Barring Help Returning Ballots Violates U.S. Constitution

By Marisa Sarnoff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of disabled Wisconsin voters sued that state’s elections department in federal court, arguing that the state high court’s ruling preventing them from seeking a third party’s help in returning their ballots violates the U.S. Constitution. The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that...

PR
3d ago

And people slam Texas. We don’t restrict. We verify mail in. Most communities also have running’s buses and carpools to help people get to the voting locations. We only ask for legal ID to vote.

Stephen Black
19h ago

This can’t be a huge number of voters. How about having elections workers or sworn law enforcement personnel pick them up. Need to keep party activists out of the mechanics of running an election.

