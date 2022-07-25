ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

7/25/22: One Detroit Arts & Culture – Cen4Pal, Dance Theatre of Harlem, DakhaBrakha, Aisha Ellis Trio

Cover picture for the articleAt the Center for Performance Arts and Learning, or Cen4Pal for short, culture and diversity come together to provide a safe space for individuals to try out the creative arts. With now 50 different instructional classes ranging from visual art, music, dance and creative expression classes, Cen4Pal strives to provide an...

Plowshares Theatre Premieres ‘Hastings Street’ Musical, A Story of Detroit’s Black Bottom Neighborhood

It was the summer of 1949 when Detroit began ushering in a new wave of urban renewal, and Detroit’s Black Bottom neighborhood quickly became the target for the bulk of the city’s urban redevelopment. The Plowshares Theatre Company‘s new musical “Hastings Street” depicts the life of one African American family, the Carsons, in flux as the city unravels a host of changes of its own. The musical runs through July 31, 2022 at the Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts.
Detroit News

Dining calendar: National Wing Day, Detroit Whiskey Fest and more

Culver’s food truck visits Cadillac Square: Thursday afternoon Culver’s new food truck will visit downtown Detroit to give away free Wisconsin cheese curds and frozen custard. As part of its food truck tour, the national restaurant group is teaming up with Gleaners Community Food Bank and will provide them a donation. Noon-4 p.m. Thurs. Woodward at Cadillac Square, Detroit. culvers.com.
The Oakland Press

Metro Detroit entertainment July 29 and beyond

• Stevie Nicks: Sept. 13, Pine Knob Music Theatre, Independence Twp., $49.50+. • Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith: Dec. 8, Fox Theatre, Detroit, $30+. Note: Events are subject to change; check with venues for updates. Some events require masks, proof of vaccination or negative COVID test within 72 hours prior to event. Tickets on sale at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or the XFINITY Box Office at Little Caesars Arena.
Detroit News

Taco Showdown returns to Detroit

You've never experienced a fiesta like this before. On Sunday, more than 1,000 taco fanatics will gather under one roof in Shed 5 of the Eastern Market to enjoy all things tacos at the Taco Showdown. Over a dozen of the state's best taquerias will flock to Detroit to share their tacos and salsa at this event, competing to win the title of "Best Taco."
fox2detroit.com

New Detroit musical showcases removal of historic Black Bottom neighborhood

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A new musical in Detroit follows a fictional family through a very real period of Motor City history: the decline of Black Bottom. Titled Hastings Street, it follows the Carsons in the 50s and 60s and features an original score of jazz and blues. The director and producer of the musical, Gary Anderson hopes the performance adds texture to the past while offering lessons for the future.
AdWeek

Andrew Humphrey Leaves WDIV in Detroit After 20 Years

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Meteorologist Andrew Humphrey said goodbye to Detroit NBC affiliate WDIV on Tuesday after 20 years. Humphrey’s last day on the air was...
restaurantclicks.com

Amazing Greek Restaurants to Try in Detroit

You can expect to find excellent Greek food in cities such as New York and Boston, while Detroit, Michigan, is not mainly known for its Greek food. However, if you live in this bustling city or are visiting soon and are a fan of this Mediterranean fare, you’re in luck.
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Go Out for Drinks in Detroit

Detroit is a large, bustling city with many different attractions and activities. You may be visiting “Motor City” to learn about the automotive industry, visit the Motown Museum, or simply walk around the Riverfront. Regardless of what you’re in town for, you should make sure to save some...
restaurantclicks.com

Detroit Indian Restaurants You Need to Try

There is something about Indian food that makes my heart happy. I think it is the combination of spices you cannot find anywhere else in the world or in any other cuisine. The moment I smell Indian food, I start drooling, and my stomach grumbles. I experienced this when I...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit’s Plant Fairy is creating magic

Detroit is known for producing some pretty amazing things, like music and automobiles, and now thanks to a local Botanist some rare, exotic plants being produced here in the city. “I grow and sale rare tropical plants and I became the “Rare Plant Fairy” because I grant people plant wishes,”...
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Tasty Vegan Food in Detroit

Detroit is a vibrant city that’s best known for the automobile industry. But you may not realize how many delicious vegan eateries there are across the city. Part of the appeal of living or traveling somewhere new is exploring all the delicious food the town offers. But although vegan...
1051thebounce.com

22 Detroit Destinations for Seriously Cheesy Pizza

Eater Detroit did an amazing article on different spots to get good cheese pizza in the D! I was pleasantly surprised at the fact that I apparently have only tried two of these spots! So now I’m on a mission to hit these spots when I’m in the mood for pizza.
weddingchicks.com

Bringing the Countryside to the City at this Tented, Country Club Wedding in Detroit

Alexa and Michael were married in a beautiful upscale rustic tent wedding at the Country Club Of Detroit in August of 2021. Originally planned to be held in September of 2020, the couple had worked tirelessly with all of their vendors to plan their perfect day. When the Covid pandemic required them to postpone, the couple knew the wait would be worth it in the end. While the process of moving the date was stressful, the one thing they had known from the start was that they wanted an outdoor wedding. As a perfect complement to this requirement, their new wedding day was bright, beautiful, and hot. The florals by Twigs And Branches Floral were stunning - the tents and rentals meant to awe. Guests were treated to a touching ceremony beneath a stunning tree on the Country Club’s property, followed by dinner and dancing under the expansive and impressive Sperry tents provided by Chance Productions. The planning process was led by wedding planner Jennie Wiegand of Beautiful Day Planning, who's wedding planning and navigation brought everything that Alexa envisioned to life. All of the images are in the full gallery here, and make sure to keep scrolling to hear more about how this day came together!\
deadlinedetroit.com

PJ's Lager House in Detroit finally finds a buyer, right next door

The music will go on at PJ's Lager House, but it won't be PJ's anymore. The Corktown bar/restaurant/music venue, on the market since 2019, has been sold to the owners of James Oliver Coffee, its next-door neighbor. "They've been interested for a while, but they finally made me an offer...
