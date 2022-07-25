Who was Grady Norton?

World War II had been over for less than one year when the U.S. Navy (USN) began to assess “the adaptability of an all-jet aircraft to shipboard operations.”. Therefore, on July 21, 1946 an aviation milestone occurred. USN Lieutenant Commander James J. Davidson was the pilot of a McDonnell XFD-1 Phantom fighter jet. He made a series of successful catapult-free takeoffs from and landings on the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Franklin D. Roosevelt. At the time, the Roosevelt was the largest aircraft carrier in the U.S. Navy, which allowed the aircraft to take off without assistance from a catapult. The ship was approximately 60 miles east of Cape Henry, Virginia, in the Atlantic Ocean.

