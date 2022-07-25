ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Who was Grady Norton?

By Tom Skilling, Jennifer Kohnke
WGN TV
WGN TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe name Grady Norton was mentioned in a meteorology seminar I took several years ago. Can you provide some information about him?. Norton headed this country’s...

wgntv.com

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics: U.S. Navy assesses all-jet aircraft adaptability to carriers

World War II had been over for less than one year when the U.S. Navy (USN) began to assess “the adaptability of an all-jet aircraft to shipboard operations.”. Therefore, on July 21, 1946 an aviation milestone occurred. USN Lieutenant Commander James J. Davidson was the pilot of a McDonnell XFD-1 Phantom fighter jet. He made a series of successful catapult-free takeoffs from and landings on the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Franklin D. Roosevelt. At the time, the Roosevelt was the largest aircraft carrier in the U.S. Navy, which allowed the aircraft to take off without assistance from a catapult. The ship was approximately 60 miles east of Cape Henry, Virginia, in the Atlantic Ocean.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

Blue Angels names first female pilot in squadron’s history

The famed Navy flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels, selected their first female F/A-18E/F demo pilot this year following the completion of the Pensacola Beach Air Show on July 9. Navy Lt. Amanda Lee was named alongside five other officers as the newest members of the 2023 Show Season for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Smithonian

Mary Sears’ Pioneering Ocean Research Saved Countless Lives in WWII

At the Battle of Tarawa in the Gilbert Islands in November 1943—one of the major amphibious landings of the war—as many as 100 boats full of U.S. Marines ran up against a coral reef hundreds of yards from shore. As Marines jumped into the water and tried to make their way to the beach, Japanese fire mowed them down.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Warning#The Weather Bureau#The Army Air Corps#Navy
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics: USNS Watson launched 25 years ago

On July 26, 1997 the U.S. Navy cargo vessel USNS Watson was launched at the National Steel and Shipbuilding Company shipyard in San Diego. (The vessel’s prefix USNS stands for “United States Naval Ship” – this designation is used to identify non-commissioned ships owned by the Navy but operated by one of the primarily civilian crews of the Navy’s Military Sealift Command, or MSC.)
SAN DIEGO, CA
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
34K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy