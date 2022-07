Click here to read the full article. Deckers shares are up 2.5% in after hours trading after the company reported strong results for its first quarter of the fiscal year. The footwear conglomerate — which owns Hoka, Ugg and Teva — reported that net sales in Q1 increased 21.8% to $614.5 million. The sales were led by the Hoka brand, which saw net sales increase 54.9% to $330 million. Net income was $44.8 million and diluted earnings per share was $1.66. The results marked a milestone for the Hoka brand, which achieved a one-billion dollar revenue milestone within the last 12 months....

RETAIL ・ 18 MINUTES AGO