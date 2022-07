The question has lasted all offseason. Will the Indianapolis Colts sign a veteran wide receiver?. As the Colts embark on Grand Park Sports Complex to begin training camp this week, the wide receiver room holds very little experience. Outside of Michael Pittman Jr., who had 88 catches for 1,082 yards and six touchdowns in 2021, no other Colts receiver has ever had more than 400 yards in a season. Keke Coutee is the most experienced receiver outside of Pittman with 83 career catches, and he is not even a lock to make the 53-man roster.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO