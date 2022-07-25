ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Alton Brown’s Lentil Cookies Are ‘Sneaky Eats, as Well as Good Eats’

By Lou Haviland
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

If the thought of cookies featuring lentils just doesn’t sound right, think again.

Celebrity chef Alton Brown’s moist and hearty legume-filled cookies are easy to make and wholesome snacks. And they’re a kind of clever way to get a nutritional powerhouse into a yummy treat.

Alton Brown | David Livingston/Getty Images

Brown’s lentil cookies are like other cookies … almost

The chef’s just-sweet-enough cookies call for whole-wheat pastry flour, baking powder, salt, ground cinnamon, ground allspice, sugar, unsalted butter, an egg, vanilla extract, rolled oats, dried fruit, unsweetened dried shredded coconut, and a lentil puree of blended lentils and water.

“Lentils are very good at playing, well, not lentils,” Brown said in an episode of his hit Food Network show Good Eats (link to video can be found below). “For instance, they’ve long been used as a meat substitute. You might even say that they are the penitent man’s protein, since anybody who couldn’t afford fish used to eat lentils during Lent. … What if I told you that lentils also work and play well in the world of baked goods? Interested? I thought so.

“… Historically significant, nutritionally magnificent, lentils are versatile, easy to prepare, and darn tasty. Who wouldn’t love a vegetable that can turn into a cookie without anyone being any the wiser? That’s sneaky eats, as well as good eats.”

Get the complete recipe, video, and reviews on Food Network’s site .

The chef’s cookies are easy to make

Using red lentils for the recipe, Brown simmers them in a pot with water for about half an hour, “until the lentils are just barely tender.” When they’ve reached that softened state, they can be pureed in a food processor or blender and set aside. Allow the lentils to cool as you prepare the rest of the cookie ingredients.

In the meantime, the dry ingredients are whisked together in a large bowl and the Iron Chef host explains why he prefers pastry flour for this particular cookie.

“Pastry flour is important here because it has a slightly lower protein content than all-purpose flour,” he said. “Less protein, more tender baked good.”

The sugar is creamed with the butter in a mixer, after which an egg is blended into the mixture as well as the rest of the wet ingredients, including the pureed lentils. Once the lentils are “thoroughly integrated” into the mixer ingredients, then the flour mixture is gradually added.

“I like to use just a paper plate for this, it’s a little easier to dose,” Brown notes. “Might have to turn down the speed a little bit, so everything doesn’t fly all over the kitchen.”

Brown’s final step is stirring into the batter what he calls “the chunkies”: the oats, dried cranberries, and coconut flakes. Spoon the batter onto a baking sheet and place it in a 375-degree F oven for about 17 minutes.

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/bTaTxsIFWrs?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Reviewers were more than a little surprised at Brown’s delicious lentil cookies

At first glance, any recipe titled Lentil Cookies just seems weird. But many home cooks chimed in to Food Network’s site to report that the little treats are actually satisfying, tasty, and a new favorite.

“I have never cooked with lentils before but trust Alton Brown’s recipes. The lentil puree doesn’t smell or look appetizing but these cookies are delicious. You’ll never bake oatmeal raisin cookies again,” one person stated.

Another reviewer appreciated the snack’s hidden wholesomeness: “I am always looking for a healthy cookie recipe. This one is great, you wouldn’t even know there were lentils in it unless you were told.”

Alton Brown’s lentil treats will teach us to give a cookie recipe a shot despite its strange name, and this one is clearly worth the effort.

RELATED: Alton Brown on Why Food Network Can’t Succeed with a Healthy Cooking Show: ‘No One Will Watch It’

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Easy Seven Layer Salad Recipe

If you're looking for a little taste of the Midwest, you'll want to give this easy seven layer salad recipe a try. As the title suggests, you'll build this dish in layers, and when it comes time to serve, you'll toss all of those layers together, ensuring that each diner has a little bit of everything. Recipe developer Michelle McGlinn grew up eating seven layer salads, and she explains that her own recipe is based on one from her own family.
RECIPES
SheKnows

This Frozen Pizza at Costco Is Actually Made in Italy & Redditors Say “The Crust Is the Best”

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are some meals we always have ready to go for busy nights. Pasta with red sauce, chicken and rice, scrambled eggs. But there’s no quick-and-easy meal we get more excited for than frozen pizza. We’ve sampled tons of store-bought frozen pizzas over the years, and while there are some we’d never eat again, we’ve mostly been impressed by how the quality of frozen pizza has seemed to go up and up over the years. Costco is one of our go-to places to stock up on frozen pizza, so when we heard about a new brand they had in stock that people on Reddit love, we knew we had to spread the word.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Why Rachael Ray Skips Vegetable Oil In A Boxed Cake Mix

Boxed cake mixes were born of convenience and continue to be a popular pantry staple today. There are about as many opinions on how to elevate the finished products using the mixes as there are varieties on grocery store shelves, too. Cook's Illustrated says P. Duff and Sons started selling...
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alton Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Eats#Food Processor#Dried Fruit#Food Drink#Food Net
Gin Lee

Bisquick skillet breakfast

This recipe can almost be considered as a breakfast pizza, but it could also be considered a casserole. Instead of making a pizza crust, I opted to make a simple Bisquick biscuit crust for the bottom layer. So it's one big biscuit with scrambled eggs, cooked sausages, chopped peppers, diced onions, and gooey cheese on top. It can be sliced like a pizza or scooped out with a spoon.
Mashed

Easy Mongolian Beef Recipe

One of our favorite take out dishes of all time is Mongolian beef. Recipe developer Kate Shungu has come up with a homemade stovetop version that she says "tastes just like P.F. Chang's." As it turns out, Mongolian beef isn't Mongolian at all. Instead, it was first created in Mongolian barbecue restaurants in Taiwan back in the 1950s, according to Chris Ying and René Redzepi in the book "You and I Eat the Same." Now, it is a common choice served at Chinese restaurants across the United States.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Taste Of Home

How to Make Sorbet

If you’ve mastered the art of making homemade ice cream and frozen yogurt, it’s time to churn your tastebuds onto sorbet. The fruit-forward dessert is a favorite for several reasons—it tastes fresh, is usually dairy-free and cools you down on hot days. Plus, learning how to make sorbet is simple. All it takes is fresh fruit, sugar, water and lemon juice.
RECIPES
Mashed

Broccoli And Chicken Stir-Fry Recipe

If you're on the hunt for a new quick and easy (but sure to please) weeknight meal, you'll love this broccoli and chicken stir-fry care of chef and recipe developer Catherine Brookes of Blue Sky Eating. And we mean it when we say meal — what with the chicken, broccoli, and your choice of rice or noodles as a base, this dish has you covered in terms of protein, veggies, and starch. And the mushrooms, cashews, sauces, and spices have you covered in terms of taste.
RECIPES
The Daily South

Strawberry and Peach Sangria

Big pitchers of sangria were made for hot summer nights or cool fall ones by camp fires. They're fruity and refreshing, but the addition of brandy and dry wine keeps them from being cloying. Find out how to make a batch of strawberry-peach sangria, and enjoy a pitcher soon in a shady spot in your yard.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Decadent Mudslide Cocktail Recipe

What do you get when you mix chocolate with booze? A decadent mudslide cocktail that will make all of your dreams come true. It's kind of like an adult chocolate milk, and it totally hits the spot in the summer. If you've never had an after-dinner cocktail that contains chocolate, then there's no time like the present to try one. This recipe includes delicious ingredients like chocolate syrup, Bailey's Irish Cream, Kahlúa, and whipped cream. It's great to serve at a dinner party as an adult-friendly dessert. Plain and simple — chocolate makes everything better.
FOOD & DRINKS
princesspinkygirl.com

Parmesan Corn On The Cob

Our Parmesan Corn on the Cob recipe is so simple and quick to make using seasonal fresh corn that’s been smothered in a buttery, garlicky, parmesan spread. Then is can be grilled or roasted for the perfect summer side dish. Roasted Parmesan corn on the cob. Our parmesan corn...
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake

This silky, sweet and creamy lemon blueberry cheesecake is so delicious! Plus, it’s the best addition to any dessert table! Easy to prepare and beautiful – you will need just 30 minutes to prepare it plus cooking time and have the ultimate summer cheesecake experience! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Mint Chip Ice Cream Pie

Chocolate and mint combine to make the perfect warm weather treat in this Mint Chip Ice Cream Pie. Easy and so refreshing!. Mint Chocolate Chip and Butter Pecan are hands down my favorite ice cream flavors. So why not take a favorite ice cream flavor and make it into a pie? Silky smooth with an Oreo crust and Andes chocolate mints mixed into the filling, you really cannot get any better than this Mint Chip Ice Cream Pie. If you wanna cool down with a simple and refreshing dessert, you need to make this Mint Chip Ice Cream Pie recipe!
FOOD & DRINKS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

150K+
Followers
109K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy