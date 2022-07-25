Rachel Bilson Loves Fashion So Much She Doesn’t Use a Stylist

Actor Rachel Bilson is most famous for her performance in the series The O.C. Last year, she even launched a podcast to re-visit the show with her former co-star. As a celebrity, she spends a lot of time on red carpets. But unlike many of her fellow performers, Bilson doesn’t employ a stylist for her appearances.

Rachel Bilson rose to fame with ‘The O.C.’

Rachel Bilson made her debut on screen in the early 2000s. In 2003, she appeared in the pilot episode of The O.C. as a guest star . She played Summer Roberts, who Seth Cohen has a crush on. But she wouldn’t stay in the background long.

Summer soon became a bigger part of the show, and Bilson joined the main cast. She remained a star on The O.C. throughout the show’s run. While the cast went their separate ways, Bilson has reconnected with many through her podcast, Welcome to the O.C., B——!

Bilson’s also known for minor roles in other prominent TV shows. She appeared in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and How I Met Your Mother . After The O.C ., she landed her own series, Hart of Dixie .

Rachel Bilson does not have a stylist

As an actor, Bilson spends plenty of time having her photo taken. She attends award shows, premieres, and other industry-adjacent events. There, celebrities are judged for what they wear. But, according to Vogue , Bilson is one of the few celebrities who does not have a stylist. Or at least, she didn’t in 2010.

“I really dress myself,” Bilson explained. “I’ve been known to put a necklace in my hair. That’s what getting dressed should be. It’s about fun and experimenting. I think you either enjoy it or you don’t – and I do.”

Bilson doesn’t just love dressing herself. Her love of fashion extended to creation, too. In 2008, she collaborated with DKNY on a line of juniors denim called Edie Rose for DKNY Jeans.

Some of Rachel Bilson’s iconic looks

Rachel Bilson

Bilson has made some very unique fashion choices over the years. Given when she became famous, many recognize her for her looks in the early ’00s — which most would agree was a strange time in the fashion world. For example, she indulged in the dress-over-jeans trend. Bilson liked to mix and match her accessories, too.

Glamour lists many of Bilson’s iconic looks, featuring plenty of blazers and other trademark items of the time. One fashion moment that stands out involves a mixed-print outfit she wore to a Milan runway show in 2011. The same year, Bilson attended a CW party in a ruffled pink dress. She completed the outfit with a designer clutch and black blazer.

Other standouts include a pink leopard-print dress Bilson once wore with a Burberry leather jacket over it. But despite the questionable looks, the actor doesn’t regret her era-specific fashion . “I’m OK with it,” she told InStyle in 2021. “I’m young, and it was a choice. And a strong choice at that!”

