‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 Spoilers: Episode 3 Is When the Men Choose If They Are Interested in Gabby or Rachel

By Amanda Mullen
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

TL;DR:

  • Rachel and Gabby are afraid to fall for the same guy in The Bachelorette Season 19.
  • The men will reportedly choose who they’re interested in during The Bachelorette 2022 Episode 3.
  • This week’s chapter could spark drama between The Bachelorette ‘s two leads.
Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey | Frank Micelotta/ABC via Getty Images

The Bachelorette 2022 is currently underway, and season 19 is proving a unique chapter of the ABC series — primarily because it features two leads. Both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are looking for love this season. And after their experience on The Bachelor, the two are understandably afraid of falling for the same guys. According to Reality Steve, the contenders will choose which woman they’re interested in during The Bachelorette 2022 Episode 3. That could stir up more drama heading into the rest of the season.

Gabby and Rachel are afraid of falling for the same guys in ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/lfjGL9honhE?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

The Bachelorette Season 19 kicked off on Monday, July 11. And the recent premiere proved a relatively tame affair. Although the preview for The Bachelorette 2022 promises plenty of drama on the horizon, Gabby and Rachel didn’t face many roadblocks during the first episode.

In fact, with a whopping 32 men vying for their attention at the beginning, their fears about choosing the same guy seemed unfounded. Of course, The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 2 gives further weight to those concerns. The guys begin weighing their options between the two girls. And Logan even made moves with both of them, though Gabby and Rachel worked that out among themselves.

Unfortunately, it sounds like they’ll have to navigate a similar balancing act during The Bachelorette 2022 Episode 3. According to Reality Steve, the next chapter will see the men deciding which of the two leads they want to go after. That could lead to some of the rejections and meltdowns we saw in the season 19 preview.

The men will choose who they’re interested in during ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 Episode 3

Those expecting drama over The Bachelorette 2022’s two leads may see some of it during episode 3. According to a blog post from Reality Steve , this week’s installment is when the remaining men will decide who they’d like to pursue. Many of them came into season 19 unsure of whether they’d go after Gabby or Rachel. However, Steve suggests they’ll make that choice during the coming chapter:

“At the third rose ceremony is where the men will decide which women they want to pursue going forward. You saw in the season preview quite a few guys rejecting Rachel, as I reported that a couple months ago. I know some guys just tell them before that rose ceremony who they’re interested in and it’s obvious, but I guess some guys wait til their name is called?”

Obviously, this could make things awkward in future installments — especially if Rachel and Gabby are into guys who aren’t there for them. And it’s possible such situations will spark drama between The Bachelorette ‘s leads. Hopefully, it’s not enough to come between their friendship with one another.

Episode 3 could spark drama between Gabby and Rachel

If Reality Steve’s reports prove correct, tensions between Gabby and Rachel could grow after The Bachelorette 2022 Episode 3. It wouldn’t be the first time the pair navigated the complicated emotions of loving the same man. Their time on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor led them both to The Bachelorette Season 19 in the first place.

Hopefully, whatever drama erupts after the third installment isn’t as heartbreaking as their experience on The Bachelor. But the preview does suggest they’ll struggle with rejection once the men decide who they want to pursue. The rose ceremonies could continue to be awkward from here on out.

We’ll have to keep watching to find out if Gabby and Rachel’s struggles lead to a happy ending.

The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 3 airs at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

