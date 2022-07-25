Newark man charged with raping 11-year-old girl he met on Snapchat

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police say a shooting at a local apartment complex left one injured Wednesday night. Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the Cannon Mills apartment complex on Katrina Way for a report of shots fired. On arrival, officers found a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim reportedly told police that he was walking to his vehicle from his apartment when he was approached by an unknown man wearing a black ski mask. The suspect reportedly displayed a handgun and fired multiple shots, hitting the victim in the back of his leg, before fleeing in a blue Chevrolet Silverado.
