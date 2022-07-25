ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark man charged with raping 11-year-old girl he met on Snapchat

By By Josh Shannon
 3 days ago

A Newark man is in custody after being charged with raping an 11-year-old girl he met on social media.

The defendant was identified as Anthony Omeire, 34, according to Lt. Andrew Rubin, a spokesman for the Newark Police Department.

