ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burlington, Camden, Gloucester by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-25 16:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Burlington; Camden; Gloucester The National Weather Service in...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hunterdon, Morris, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-28 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hunterdon; Morris; Warren Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Morris, central Hunterdon, southern Warren, southeastern Lehigh, northwestern Bucks and southeastern Northampton Counties through 530 PM EDT At 500 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Harmony to near Pleasant Valley. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Hackettstown, Quakertown, Byram, Wilson, Bedminster, Washington, Hellertown, Mount Arlington, Tinicum, High Bridge, Clinton, Belvidere, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Glen Gardner and Ferndale. This includes the following highways Northeast Extension between mile markers 44 and 46. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 66 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 21. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 28 and 30. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northampton, Upper Bucks by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-28 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northampton; Upper Bucks Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Morris, central Hunterdon, southern Warren, southeastern Lehigh, northwestern Bucks and southeastern Northampton Counties through 530 PM EDT At 500 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Harmony to near Pleasant Valley. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Hackettstown, Quakertown, Byram, Wilson, Bedminster, Washington, Hellertown, Mount Arlington, Tinicum, High Bridge, Clinton, Belvidere, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Glen Gardner and Ferndale. This includes the following highways Northeast Extension between mile markers 44 and 46. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 66 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 21. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 28 and 30. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Berks, Lehigh, Western Chester by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-28 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Berks; Lehigh; Western Chester Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Berks, central Lehigh and north central Chester Counties through 530 PM EDT At 501 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Hamburg to Wernersville. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Allentown, Reading, Wyomissing, Birdsboro, Kutztown, Hamburg, Fleetwood, Sinking Spring, Laureldale, Wernersville, Topton, Robesonia, Leesport, Shoemakersville, Bernville, Bechtelsville, Lyons, Lenhartsville, New Morgan and Spring Ridge. This includes the following highways Northeast Extension between mile markers 54 and 61. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 26 and 56. Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 4 and 11. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BERKS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 12:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bergen; Essex; Hudson; Passaic; Union The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hudson County in northeastern New Jersey Eastern Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey Northern Union County in northeastern New Jersey Southeastern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Essex County in northeastern New Jersey Queens County in southeastern New York Bronx County in southeastern New York New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York * Until 115 PM EDT. * At 1225 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over East Hanover, or near Caldwell, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Orange and Caldwell around 1230 PM EDT. Newark around 1235 PM EDT. Paterson and Bloomfield around 1240 PM EDT. Passaic and Lyndhurst around 1245 PM EDT. Hoboken and Hackensack around 1250 PM EDT. Bergenfield and Ridgefield around 1255 PM EDT. Mott Haven and RFK Bridge around 100 PM EDT. East Tremont and Laguardia Airport around 105 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodbury Heights, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Evesham Township, NJ
County
Burlington County, NJ
City
Westville, NJ
City
Berlin, NJ
County
Camden County, NJ
City
Glassboro, NJ
City
Hammonton, NJ
City
Paulsboro, NJ
County
Gloucester County, NJ
City
Pitman, NJ
City
Chesilhurst, NJ
City
Voorhees Township, NJ
City
Lindenwold, NJ
City
West Deptford, NJ
City
Mullica Hill, NJ
City
Gloucester City, NJ
City
Bellmawr, NJ
City
Magnolia, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Boy, 5, drowns in Deptford, NJ backyard pool

DEPTFORD — A five-year-old boy who drowned in a backyard pool Monday evening is the latest drowning in New Jersey. The boy went into the pool on Hampshire Drive in Deptford without being noticed by adults present around 6 p.m., according to Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Tom Gilbert. Once they realized he was in the pool they got him out of the pool and tried to revive him.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Southern New Jersey#Thunderstorm#Mph
New Jersey Globe

Cruz-Perez lauds Murphy in Camden, three years after shunning him

Early on in Gov. Phil Murphy’s first term, State Sen. Nilsa Cruz-Perez (D-Barrington) was no fan of the governor. Murphy’s administration was at the time investigating subsidies for Camden-based corporations with ties to Democratic power broker George Norcross, a hugely influential figure in South Jersey politics. In response, Cruz-Perez and several other Camden-area politicians told Murphy that he wasn’t welcome in Camden at all unless he stopped his “attacks” on the city.
CAMDEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
point2homes.com

1160 JARVIS ROAD, Sicklerville, Camden County, NJ, 08081

Listed by Dan Mauz with Keller Williams Realty - Washington Township. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Copyright © 2022 Bright MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.
SICKLERVILLE, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Heat advisory issued in Camden County

The Camden County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory for our region effective Monday, July 25 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. During a heat advisory, the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. “Temperatures are expected...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck By Car In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A pedestrian was struck by a car in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27 on East Vine Street in Millville, initial reports said. A 45-year-old man was unconscious, an unconfirmed report said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign...
MILLVILLE, NJ
fox29.com

Governor Murphy announces multi-million dollar investment into Camden, NJ

CAMDEN, N.J. - The leadership in Camden, New Jersey must have wanted to pinch themselves on Wednesday to make sure what they were hearing was real. New Jersey’s two-term Governor, Phil Murphy, came to City Hall to announce that not only will Camden receive $180 million from the new state budget, but they will also receive an additional $24 million to go words capital projects.
CAMDEN, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

65-year-old Burlington County, NJ, Man Sentenced for Role in Drug Trafficking Group

A man from Burlington County will be spending the next decade behind bars for his role in a drug trafficking organization. On Wednesday, 65-year-old Herbert Mays of Willingboro, who had pleaded guilty to drug-related charges, was sentenced to 120 months for conspiring to distribute large amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine throughout Burlington County, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy