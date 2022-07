Effective: 2022-07-28 14:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-28 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hartford; Tolland; Windham SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE THROUGH THIS EVENING A few severe thunderstorms are possible through this evening in western and central Massachusetts, northern Connecticut, and northwest Rhode Island, mainly between 4 and 10 PM. The primary threats from these storms include localized damaging wind gusts, poor drainage flooding, and frequent lightning. If you have outdoor plans through this evening keep an eye to the sky and plan to move indoors as storms approach.

