Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Columbia; Dutchess; Greene; Ulster The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Ulster County in east central New York Dutchess County in east central New York Columbia County in east central New York Greene County in east central New York * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 749 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Windham to near Olivebridge to near Bloomingburg, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Emergency management reported trees and wires down in the towns of Kerhonkson with this line of storms. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Beacon, New Paltz, Hudson, Ellenville, Catskill, Saugerties, Rhinebeck, Pawling, Chatham, Hunter, Wallkill, Hyde Park, Milton, Plattekill, Pleasant Valley, Hurley, Claverack and Woodstock. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

