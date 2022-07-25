ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sullivan by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-25 16:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bradford, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 15:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bradford; Pike; Susquehanna; Wayne SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 505 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL NEW YORK DELAWARE OTSEGO SULLIVAN IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA BRADFORD PIKE SUSQUEHANNA WAYNE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF DELHI, HALLSTEAD, HAWLEY, HONESDALE, MILFORD, MONTICELLO, MONTROSE, ONEONTA, SAYRE, TOWANDA, AND WALTON.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Ulster by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Columbia; Dutchess; Greene; Ulster The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Ulster County in east central New York Dutchess County in east central New York Columbia County in east central New York Greene County in east central New York * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 749 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Windham to near Olivebridge to near Bloomingburg, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Emergency management reported trees and wires down in the towns of Kerhonkson with this line of storms. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Beacon, New Paltz, Hudson, Ellenville, Catskill, Saugerties, Rhinebeck, Pawling, Chatham, Hunter, Wallkill, Hyde Park, Milton, Plattekill, Pleasant Valley, Hurley, Claverack and Woodstock. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Major Road Closure Expected in Dutchess County Next Week

Plan ahead so you can avoid any extra headaches for your commute. It seems like anywhere you drive in the Hudson Valley during the summer there's roadwork going on. It needs to be done especially during the warmer months, but it can be tough when you're trying to navigate your way around the area. Another road closure has been announced and commuters are being warned to plan ahead.
WOLF

FOX56 Forecast | Cold Front Moving Through Monday

A cold front will continue to pass through the region into this evening and it may cause a few storms to develop. Severe Weather looks much more likely along the coast and in New England, but a few may contain gusty winds and heavy rain over eastern PA. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Pike County as a result through this evening.
PIKE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bronx, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Kings, Nassau, New York by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 13:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bronx; Columbia; Dutchess; Greene; Kings; Nassau; New York; Orange; Putnam; Queens; Richmond; Rockland; Suffolk; Sullivan; Ulster; Westchester SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 502 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BRONX COLUMBIA DUTCHESS GREENE KINGS NASSAU NEW YORK ORANGE PUTNAM QUEENS RICHMOND ROCKLAND SUFFOLK SULLIVAN ULSTER WESTCHESTER
BRONX, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Central Hudson announces dry ice and bottled water distribution

POUGHKEEPSIE – Central Hudson will be distributing dry ice and bottled water for customers in need on Monday, July 25 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations:. Rosendale Recreation Center – 1055 Route 32, Rosendale. Home Depot, Poughkeepsie – 3470 North Rd., Poughkeepsie. A...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
WNYT

Greene County diner heavily damaged by fire

COXSACKIE – A fire at a business in Greene County is currently under investigation. The fire broke out Sunday at Chrissy and Tim’s Diner in Coxsackie. Several crews from multiple departments responded. Firefighters were able to quickly stop the flames from spreading. However, the diner says on Facebook...
GREENE COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

ALERT: Recent Increase of Car Break-Ins in One Hudson Valley Area

Police are asking residents to make sure their car doors are locked and not leave anything valuable inside their vehicles. Everyone is very busy and always running around, so it's easy to forget to lock your car or leave something inside it. For some reason, car break-ins always seem to increase during the summer. Maybe people leave their car windows open more? Maybe they are in and out of their car more and forget to lock it? A local police department in the Hudson Valley is warning residents that there has been an increase in vehicle theft in one area.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Daily Voice

Seen Him? Saugerties Police Issue Alert For Wanted Man

Police in the Hudson Valley issued an alert for a 39-year-old man who is wanted on multiple charges. Jeffrey Cafaldo is wanted for second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree aggravated harassment in a disturbance incident, the Saugerties Police Department, located in Ulster County, reported on Monday, July 18. Police said the...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Rollover ties up Thruway traffic

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – The rollover of a motor vehicle on the southbound Thruway in the Town of Newburgh on Tuesday stalled traffic, backing it up for miles. State Police, the Cronomer Valley Fire Department and EMS personnel responded to the scene. The cause of the incident is under...
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Favorite Hudson Valley Area Waterparks

We've got the top 5 popular Hudson Valley area waterparks. Oh, the lazy, hazy days of summer. Spending time with the family at the local waterpark is always a fun way to cool down during a heatwave of record high temps. According to National Day Calendar, National Waterpark Day is celebrated annually on July 28. We asked the Hudson Valley what their favorite, area waterpark was and have compiled a top 5 list.
TRAVEL

