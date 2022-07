A woman who became impatient with a freeway closure prompted by a wild police pursuit was arrested herself after sideswiping several cars, nearly hitting a CHP officer, and ending up in a ditch.The unrelated crash happened as police were taking down an armed suspect who had carjacked a construction truck near Claremont. The California Highway Patrol had shut down the eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway after the suspect in that pursuit abandoned the construction truck and ran across lanes, and was finally caught by a K-9.The woman had apparently gotten caught in the backup on the eastbound 10 Freeway....

POMONA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO