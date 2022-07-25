ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latham, NY

Man arrested after allegedly making terroristic threats at NY Army base

By Isabella Colello
LATHAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was arrested on Saturday following an incident at a New York Army National Guard Base.

According to State Police, on July 23 around 1:47 p.m., Troopers were contacted by a concerned soldier stationed at the Army National Guard Base in Latham.

An investigation alleged that 20-year-old Thomas Greene from Colonie made a terroristic threat while on base.

A subsequent search of Greene’s home led State Police to find an illegal assault rifle, shotgun and five large-capacity ammunition feeding devices. Green was also found to be in violation of an active order of protection that restricted him from legally possessing a firearm.

As a result, Green was arrested on the following charges:

  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon, “D” Felony
  • Making a Terroristic Threat, “D” Felony
  • Five counts of Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, “A” Misdemeanor
  • Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree, “A” Misdemeanor.
Greene was transported to State Police Latham for processing. He was then turned over to the Albany Country Correctional Facility and is pending arraignment in the town of Colonie Court.

