Oldest burial ground in Amherst being repaired

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Funding has been awarded to make repairs in the West Cemetery in downtown Amherst.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Town of Amherst, the project is being funded by the Community Preservation Act Funds, managed by Town staff in the Planning Department, and recommended by the Historical Commission.

West Cemetery is the oldest burial ground in Amherst set along the West Highway built in 1703. Prominent Amherst residents buried there include Poet Emily Dickinson and educator William Smith Clark. It was named one of Massachusetts’ “Ten Most Endangered Historic Resources,” in 1998, and added to the National Register of Historic Places list in 2000.

Ludlow Memorial Company, a granite supplier, is working in two sections of the cemetery to clean and repair historic monuments, the African-Amherst burial section, and the “1870’s knoll” section.

Replacing the chain link fence that has fallen down and additional headstone restoration is being planned.