Wilmington, DE

Former Tower Hill Employee Indicted On Child Pornography Charges

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Wilmington man and former Tower Hill School employee arrested in April has been indicted on charges arising from a child pornography investigation officials said Monday. According to prosecutors, William Ushler, 53, was arrested and charged on April 19 by members of the Department of...

