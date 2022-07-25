Former Tower Hill Employee Indicted On Child Pornography Charges

Have you been enjoying the air conditioning lately or maybe sitting by the pool? Over the last week, public safety professionals have been battling heat and a number of complex incidents. Crews from Aetna Hose and Ladder Company have responded to over 280 EMS and fire runs since Sunday the 17th (in district and out of district runs). Some of these responses have included rescues, cardiac arrests, accidents and multiple fires. Two of these fires involved hazardous materials and destroyed over $50K of equipment (from just Aetna). And we do not do this alone. New Castle County has a robust mutual aid system, but at times can even that can be stressed. Just like your favorite local restaurant we are having staffing issues as well. Aetna is a combination department made up of volunteers, career, part time and live-in members- all are needed to fulfill our mission. We continuously accept both applications for volunteers and part-time certified EMTs and you can learn more at aetnahhl.org. We are also in need of donations to help us continue our mission there are several options available on our website.

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO