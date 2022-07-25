ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpine A110 E-Ternité Concept Is An Electrified, Open-Top A110

By Dan Mihalascu
insideevs.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenault Group's Alpine sports car brand has unveiled its first electric vehicle, the A110 E-ternité Concept. Described as a rolling laboratory, the A110 E-ternité is essentially an electrified A110 sports car. One year after Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo said he wanted to "electrify Alpine to...

insideevs.com

