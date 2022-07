Recently, while San Diego Comic-Con was in full swing, Nickelodeon turned quite a few heads by confirming that the first new movie from Avatar Studios would bring back Aang and his friends for the first time following the conclusion of the original series and the sequel series in Legend of Korra. Over the course of the initial three seasons, Avatar The Last Airbender saw its characters go through some major changes, but perhaps no season saw the heroes change more than the final one, as one cosplayer brings back the look of Katara from her time within the Fire Nation.

COMICS ・ 3 HOURS AGO