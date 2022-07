We’ve made it to training camp. Finally. And while normally teams that replace their general manager and head coach enter their first season with relatively low stakes, this new regime has bypassed that grace period in favor of contending now. Instead of tearing the roster down to its studs and giving time to mold a new roster and make mistakes, they doubled down on the returning veterans and added more in key positions of need. Time will tell if it was the right move or not. But however you slice it, the regime has welcomed the pressure of contending.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO