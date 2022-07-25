Body of missing swimmer recovered from Presumpscot River

PORTLAND, Maine — The body of a Roxbury man was recovered from a pond in Oxford County on Wednesday. The man, believed to be in his mid-50s, was fishing alone Tuesday evening when he reportedly fell from his boat into Ellis Pond, according to Mark Latti, director of communications for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.
AUGUSTA, Maine — Two people were hurt Wednesday evening when they were hit by a vehicle in Augusta. Police said a vehicle had been stopped at a red light at Crossings Way on Western Avenue at about 6 p.m. when it was hit from behind by an SUV driven by a 23-year-old man when the light turned green. The second vehicle then hit two pedestrians.
BANGOR, Maine (AP) A truck driver is expected to accept responsibility for causing the death of a state police detective who was struck by a dislodged tire as he was assisting a driver alongside Interstate 95. Scott Willett, 55, of Patten, reached a plea agreement in which he’ll pay a...
According to News Center Maine, police were called to the Cliff House resort over the weekend to investigate a report of a stolen exotic car. When police arrived at the resort, they were told that the vehicle that was taken was a 2021 CP 812GT made by Ferrari. Police were also told that the vehicle had last been seen the night before in the parking lot in the front of the resort. The car had been last seen by a resort security guard.
FALMOUTH, Maine — The body of a missing swimmer was recovered late Sunday after a search of the Presumpscot River. The Maine State Police and Marine Patrol Underwater Recovery team recovered the body of Pedro Matala around 9 p.m. According to officials, Matala was swimming with friends in the...
MOUNT VERNON, Maine — The Office of the Maine Attorney General on Monday identified the boy accused of killing 14-year-old Brooke McLaughlin of Mount Vernon. Aidan Grant, 15, of Wayne has been charged with murder in the case. He and McLaughlin reportedly knew each other, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.
AUGUSTA– Augusta police are investigating a crash involving 2 pedestrians and 2 vehicles . It happened about 6pm Wednesday night on Western Avenue in the area of Crossings Way. Deputy Chief Kevin Lully says a Honda SUV driven by Aaron Smith,23, of Clinton was just taking off from being...
PHIPPSBURG, Maine — The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry sent out an alert Wednesday at 6:09 p.m. warning Popham Beach State Park visitors of a confirmed shark sighting. The post states water access will be closed for the remainder of Wednesday evening, and will reopen Thursday morning...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Maine — A funeral service will be held Tuesday in Maine for a young girl who was killed in last week's strong storms. Investigators said Hallie Oldham, 9, was inside a parked car at a Sebago Lake campground when the vehicle was crushed by a tree last Thursday.
The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a tree and burst into flames in Southport on Wednesday morning died at the scene. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and firefighters responded to the crash on Cross Road around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday. By the time they arrived, the...
UPDATE: Portland police say the missing 6-year-old boy has been found safe. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland Police are asking for help finding a missing a 6-year-old boy. Police say Hamza Ahmed was last seen near the railroad tracks on Walton Street by Canco Road wearing a tie-dye t-shirt with...
BERWICK, Maine — A New Hampshire woman is dead after a crash in Maine. Berwick police said Ashanti Cox, 29, of Rochester, went off the road on Route 9 Saturday morning, hitting two trees. She was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. Police said speed and...
WELLS, Maine — Authorities arrested two suspects related to an incident of catalytic converter theft during the early morning hours on Friday, July 22. Aaron Hatt, 45, of Portland was arrested and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, and violation of conditions of release. Nicole Benoit-Downs, 51, of Westbrook, was charged with criminal conspiracy, according to a news release issued by Wells Police Department spokesperson Capt. Gerald E. Congdon.
If you've ever wanted to flash back to the past for a good old fashioned drive-in meal, Maine has got you covered. While other states have seen their drive-in restaurants disappear or replaced by generic chains, Maine is scattered with cozy drive-in restaurants that are totally worth the road trip. Gas up the car and hit the pavement to check out these 6 drive-in restaurants in Maine.
