Whirlpool: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

 3 days ago

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) _ Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) on Monday reported a loss of $371 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Benton Harbor, Michigan-based company...

Apple still thriving as economy slows, despite 3Q profit dip

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Apple’s profit slipped during the past quarter, but the world’s largest technology company is holding up better than many of its peers as the economy teeters on the edge of a recession. While grappling with manufacturing headaches and inflation pressures that have vexed a wide range of businesses, Apple saw its profit for the April-June period decline by 10% while revenue edged up 2%. Both figures were better than analysts projected. The results announced Thursday for Apple’s fiscal third quarter weren’t a shock. That’s because Apple had already warned that its revenue would be depressed by as much as $8 billion because of supply chain problems that have been compounded by pandemic-related shutdowns in Chinese factories that make iPhones and other Apple products. That scenario played out as expected in Apple’s fiscal third quarter. Earnings fell to $19.4 billion, or $1.20 per share, while revenue edged up to nearly $83 billion.
BUSINESS
'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
