Maybe Mike Zimmer didn't like that moment that Kirk Cousins got in his face after Greg Joseph's 54-yard field goal beat the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium last season. It was Oct. 10, 2021 and the Vikings had let another late-game lead slip away only have have Cousins lead a quick drive that led to the game-winning field goal, which led to the candid scene of Cousins and Zimmer shoving each other on live TV.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO