Xbox Series X and S Boot Up Five Seconds Faster Following Update

By Imad Khan
CNET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGamers are about to get some of their valuable time back. Microsoft confirmed on Saturday that its Xbox Series X and Series S consoles will now boot faster thanks to a speedier startup animation. The changes improve boot times by five seconds. Xbox's director of integrated marketing Josh Munsee...

www.cnet.com

