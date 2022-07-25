Tampa Bay's Yu Chang sitting versus Baltimore

Houston Astros first baseman J.J. Matijevic is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Irvin and the Oakland Athletics. Yuli Gurriel will return to first base in place of Matijevic and hit second. Gurriel has a $2,400 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project...
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies. Contreras will take a seat after starting the last two games. Marcell Ozuna will shift into the designated hitter role and bat seventh while Eddie Rosario enters the lineup to play left field and hit sixth.
Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Irvin and the Oakland Athletics. Aledmys Diaz will cover third base for Bregman and bat cleanup while Jose Altuve returns to second base and the leadoff spot. Chas McCormick will hit sixth after covering leadoff duties in Tuesday's game.
New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. Joey Gallo will replace Carpenter in right field and hit seventh. The Yankees' acquisition of Andrew Benintendi could result in less playing time for Carpenter down the stretch.
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Johan Camargo is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves. Camargo covered the hot corner in Monday's series opener, but Alec Bohm is returning to the job a day later. Darick Hall will replace Camargo in the order to be the designated hitter and cleanup batter.
New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. Benintendi will bat leadoff and start in left field in his Yankees debut after being acquired from the Royals on Wednesday. Aaron Hicks will be in center field and Aaron Judge will be the designated hitter. Anthony Rizzo will start on first base in place of an idle DJ LeMahieu.
New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. Anthony Rizzo is shifting to first base in place of LeMahieu. Andrew Benintendi is replacing LeMahieu in the lineup in his Yankees debut. Rizzo has...
New York Yankees infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. Marwin Gonzalez will replace Kiner-Falefa at shortstop and hit eighth. Gonzalez has a $2,000 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.6 FanDuel...
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Zach Thompson and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Herrera went 1-for-3 with two stolen bases and a run scored in Wednesday's series finale against the Atlanta Braves, but he's returning to the bench a day later. Matt Vierling will replace Herrera in center field and hit eighth.
Houston Astros infielder Jeremy Pena is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Irvin and the Oakland Athletics. Pena extended his hitting streak to eight games on Tuesday, but he is taking a breather for the matinee after a night game. Mauricio Dubon will replace Pena at shortstop and hit seventh.
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Bryan Shaw and the Cleveland Guardians. Jaylin Davis will replace Duran in center field and bat ninth while Rob Refsnyder takes over in the leadoff spot. Davis has a $2,000 salary on Tuesday and...
Houston Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Gurriel will move to the bench on Tuesday with J.J. Matijevic starting at first base. Matijevic will bat seventh versus right-hander Frankie Montas and Oakland. numberFire's models project Matijevic for 8.8 FanDuel...
Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Houston Astros. Moore will start in right field on Thursday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jose Urquidy and Houston. Sam Haggerty returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Moore for 8.8 FanDuel points on Thursday....
Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. Leury Garcia will cover center field in place of Engel while Josh Harrison (leg) returns to the lineup to play second base and bat seventh. A.J. Pollock will hit third after hitting seventh on Tuesday.
Texas Rangers infielder Charlie Culberson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Culberson will start in left field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Marco Gonzales and Seattle. Kole Calhoun moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Culberson for 8.0 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
Colorado Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Grichuk will move to the bench on Wednesday with Jose Iglesias starting at shortstop. Iglesias will bat sixth versus right-hander Lucas Giolito and the White Sox. numberFire's models project Iglesias for...
Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Blackmon will move to the bench on Thursday with Randal Grichuk starting in right field. Grichuk will bat sixth versus left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Dodgers. numberFire's models project Grichuk for...
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Muncy will move to the bench on Wednesday with Justin Turner starting at third base. Turner will bat fifth versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and Washington. numberFire's models project Turner for 10.2...
Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Diaz will move to the bench on Thursday with Alex Bregman starting at third base. Bregman will bat fourth versus right-hander Logan Gilbert and the Mariners. numberFire's models project Bregman for 10.3...
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Maldonado will catch for right-hander Jose Urquidy on Thursday and bat ninth versus right-hander Logan Gilbert and Seattle. Korey Lee returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maldonado for 6.1 FanDuel points on...
