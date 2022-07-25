A Downtown Progressive shopping experience with TH Grey

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Wednesday night proved to be an emu-tional one for the owners of Blue. She’s the emu that escaped from Willow Meadows Farm by Dell Rapids on the 4th of July. Last week, after a failed lasso attempt, Blue settled into a new section of land. Owner Kim Hubers said the landowners assured Blue could stay as long as they needed her to and checked on her often. Last evening, Kim updated KELO.com news saying Blue was in a fenced area inside a section they had snow fenced as well. They set up an emu-sized kennel and had been waiting patiently for her to go inside. Kim said Blue teased them for a time, only putting her head inside. She did finally walk in all the way, tripping the wire to the door. Hubers says Blue is now safely contained and will be heading home soon.

DELL RAPIDS, SD ・ 10 HOURS AGO