Francisco Mejia catching for Tampa Monday

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies. Contreras will take a seat after starting the last two games. Marcell Ozuna will shift into the designated hitter role and bat seventh while Eddie Rosario enters the lineup to play left field and hit sixth.
Houston Astros first baseman J.J. Matijevic is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Irvin and the Oakland Athletics. Yuli Gurriel will return to first base in place of Matijevic and hit second. Gurriel has a $2,400 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project...
Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Irvin and the Oakland Athletics. Aledmys Diaz will cover third base for Bregman and bat cleanup while Jose Altuve returns to second base and the leadoff spot. Chas McCormick will hit sixth after covering leadoff duties in Tuesday's game.
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Johan Camargo is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves. Camargo covered the hot corner in Monday's series opener, but Alec Bohm is returning to the job a day later. Darick Hall will replace Camargo in the order to be the designated hitter and cleanup batter.
Houston Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Gurriel will move to the bench on Tuesday with J.J. Matijevic starting at first base. Matijevic will bat seventh versus right-hander Frankie Montas and Oakland. numberFire's models project Matijevic for 8.8 FanDuel...
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Bryan Shaw and the Cleveland Guardians. Jaylin Davis will replace Duran in center field and bat ninth while Rob Refsnyder takes over in the leadoff spot. Davis has a $2,000 salary on Tuesday and...
New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. Anthony Rizzo is shifting to first base in place of LeMahieu. Andrew Benintendi is replacing LeMahieu in the lineup in his Yankees debut. Rizzo has...
New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. Benintendi will bat leadoff and start in left field in his Yankees debut after being acquired from the Royals on Wednesday. Aaron Hicks will be in center field and Aaron Judge will be the designated hitter. Anthony Rizzo will start on first base in place of an idle DJ LeMahieu.
Houston Astros infielder Jeremy Pena is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Irvin and the Oakland Athletics. Pena extended his hitting streak to eight games on Tuesday, but he is taking a breather for the matinee after a night game. Mauricio Dubon will replace Pena at shortstop and hit seventh.
Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Diaz will move to the bench on Thursday with Alex Bregman starting at third base. Bregman will bat fourth versus right-hander Logan Gilbert and the Mariners. numberFire's models project Bregman for 10.3...
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Jansen will catch for right-hander Kevin Gausman on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Adam Wainwright and the Cardinals. Santiago Espinal returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Jansen for 11.1...
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies. Tyler Heineman will start at catcher over Delay and hit ninth. Heineman has a $2,000 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 5.1 FanDuel points....
Seattle Mariners infielder Ty France is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Houston Astros. France will start at first base on Thursday and bat second versus right-hander Jose Urquidy and Houston. Kyle Lewis moves to the bench. numberFire's models project France for 10.8 FanDuel points on Thursday....
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Houston Astros. Raleigh will catch for right-hander Logan Gilbert on Thursday and bat sixth versus right-hander Jose Urquidy and Houston. Luis Torrens returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Raleigh for 10.1 FanDuel points on...
Houston Astros infielder Jeremy Pena is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Pena will start at shortstop on Thursday and bat sixth versus right-hander Logan Gilbert and Seattle. Mauricio Dubon returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Pena for 13.3 FanDuel points on Thursday. His...
Kansas City Royals designated hitter Vinnie Pasquantino is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Jameson Taillon and the New York Yankees. Pasquantino will replace Andrew Benintendi in the DH spot and bat third. The Royals traded Benintendi to the Yankees on Wednesday. Pasquantino has a $2,200...
Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Blackmon will move to the bench on Thursday with Randal Grichuk starting in right field. Grichuk will bat sixth versus left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Dodgers. numberFire's models project Grichuk for...
New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. Joey Gallo will replace Carpenter in right field and hit seventh. The Yankees' acquisition of Andrew Benintendi could result in less playing time for Carpenter down the stretch.
Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Houston Astros. Moore will start in right field on Thursday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jose Urquidy and Houston. Sam Haggerty returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Moore for 8.8 FanDuel points on Thursday....
