Francisco Mejia catching for Tampa Monday

New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. Benintendi will bat leadoff and start in left field in his Yankees debut after being acquired from the Royals on Wednesday. Aaron Hicks will be in center field and Aaron Judge will be the designated hitter. Anthony Rizzo will start on first base in place of an idle DJ LeMahieu.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO