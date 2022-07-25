Birmingham Restaurant Week Wine-O-Logy

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get ready for a POURfect night! Wine-O-logy is Birmingham Restaurant Week’s wine flight tasting event happening Tuesday, July 26, featuring wine provided by United-Johnson Brothers of Alabama and delicious hors d’oeuvres from Sysco Foods! This is a must-attend event...

BIRMINGHAM, AL
Restaurant Week brings discounts to Birmingham foodies

Birmingham residents can visit local restaurants at a discount price this week. The Magic City’s Restaurant Week runs through Saturday. Forty eateries will offer special menus at a fixed price ranging from $5 to $50. Residents only have to visit a participating restaurant and ask for the Restaurant Week menu.
