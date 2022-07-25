New Research Says Louisiana Schools Are The 3rd Worst In The US

mykisscountry937.com
Jim Sterling
3d ago
I can’t believe we’re not last. Our politicians are a disgrace when it comes to funding education
Reply
6
Related
Elle
IN THIS ARTICLE
The FADER
HipHopDX.com
hotnewhiphop.com
Autoweek.com
saturdaytradition.com
Kiss Country 93.7
Shreveport, LA
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1