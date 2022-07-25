Bakersfield man ‘Spider’ sentenced for drug trafficking

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Monday, a Bakersfield resident was sentenced to 13 years and nine months in prison for conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Additionally, Gonzalez agreed to forfeit three firearms and their ammunition as part of his plea deal.

David Delgado Gonzalez “Spider,” 38, was arrested in 2021 following a months-long investigation into attempts to smuggle meth and fentanyl.

According to court documents, Gonzalez conspired with others to transport meth from Mexico to California.

Court documents said, Gonzalez brought 6 pounds of methamphetamine to a meet in Bakersfield and sold it to James Scott Gordon who was charged in a related case, for $6,200 in October of 2021.

Documents also said in March 2021, Gonzalez kept approximately 4 pounds of meth in a storage unit in Bakersfield with the intent to distribute.

Others arrested in this case were: Omar Alberto Navarro, 38, of Arvin; Amayrani Jared Arreguin, 24, of Bakersfield; Lizette Mendez, 31, of Delano; Mayra Guadalupe Galvan, 31, of Delano; Miguel Angel Martinez, 26, of Bakersfield; Randal Jason Newell, 41, of Bakersfield; Daniel Armendariz Mercado, 31, of Bakersfield, and James Scott Gordon, 47, of Chico.