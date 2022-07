An alleged getaway driver who avoided arrest for three years after an armed robbery is finally scheduled for trial in La Crosse this fall. Robert Cobb was supposed to be tried this week for his reported role in a September, 2016 holdup at a title loan office on Rose Street in north La Crosse. Now, the trial is set for the last week of September, around the 6th anniversary of the crime.

