Nashville churches help pay for 3 funerals following deadly house fire

By Tori Gessner
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Some Nashville churches plan to financially help the families of the three victims who died in a house fire on Leondale Terrace Saturday morning .

According to Nashville Fire, first responders were sent to the North Nashville home just before 8:30am and rescued 44-year-old Michael Young, who later died from his injuries at Vanderbilt Hospital.

Upon further investigation, firefighters noticed the front door was purposefully blocked, trapping 35-year-old Angela Burgess and 60-year-old Johnny Young inside where they died.

Six others were inside the home and were not hurt, first responders told News 2.

Reverend Enoch Fuzz, a pastor at the Corinthians Missionary Baptist Church, heard the news of the fatal fire and felt called to help.

“Death in a house fire; nobody is prepared for that,” Rev. Fuzz said.

Rev. Fuzz has enlisted the help of several other pastors from different churches who will gather money to partially cover the funeral costs of the three victims, despite having few resources themselves.

“They, like Jesus, are able to take two fish and five loaves of bread and feed the multitude, and all these pastors around this table do that kind of thing every day,” Rev. Fuzz said. “Every now and then something will come up, a tragedy in our community, and the first people in the front line will be the pastors in the churches in our community.”

One person already made a small donation that Fuzz said will be put toward the funeral fund for the families.

One of the victim’s families also made a GoFundMe to cover funeral costs.

The fire is being treated as a homicide, and an arson investigation is ongoing to determine the cause.

