Semi's trailer disconnects, spilling rolling storage racks on I-25 and injuring 2 people

By Stephanie Butzer
 3 days ago
South Metro Fire Rescue

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Two people were injured after a semi's trailer came loose, spilling rolling storage racks in the southbound lanes of Interstate 25 in Douglas County on Monday afternoon.

South Metro Fire Rescue and Colorado State Patrol in Castle Rock responded to the crash, which happened just south of Ridgegate Parkway, close to Sky Ridge Medical Center and Cabela's just before 12:30 p.m.

Firefighters worked to extricate one person. The adult was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, South Metro Fire Rescue said. Another adult had minor injuries.

South Metro Fire Rescue said the truck's trailer disconnected, broke open, and spilled rolling storage racks on the interstate.

South Metro Fire Rescue

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, all southbound lanes closed after the crash and reopened around 3 p.m. Check COtrip for the latest road updates on this crash.

Comments / 3

Debbie
2d ago

Those poor people that were following the semi and were hit with this. I sure hope they heal fast. I'd have ptsd and never drive on I 25 again

Reply
3
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

