ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids doctor banned from prescribing controlled substances

By FOX 17
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hm6Lh_0gsNSjJD00

A Grand Rapids doctor accused of prescribing opioids and filling them for himself has been banned from prescribing controlled substances.

In a complaint filed in the United States District Court Western District of Michigan Southern Division, it is alleged that Dr. David D. Sova wrote 17 improper opioid prescriptions without a legitimate medical purpose from November 7, 2019-March 19, 2021. The prescriptions were for oxycodone and hydrocodone, which are used to treat pain. However, Dr. Sova used the prescriptions for his own personal use, which is a violation of the Controlled Substances Act.

In addition to paying $170,000 in civil penalties, Dr. Sova will not be able to seek renewal of his registration under the Controlled Substances Act. He will also be permanently banned from directly or indirectly administering or prescribing controlled substances.

"Medical and dental professionals must not abuse the privilege of prescribing controlled substances," said Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Orville Greene, Detroit Field Division. "DEA will continue to work with all levels of law enforcement to investigate allegations of unlawful prescribing."

"Responsibility to protect against diversion of controlled substances starts with the provider," said U.S. Attorney Mark A. Totten. "When a physician breaks the rules and diverts controlled substances for their own use, they cannot be entrusted to prescribe controlled substances to others and must face the legal consequences of their own misconduct. My office will continue to work with DEA and state law enforcement to enforce compliance with controlled substance prescribing laws."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLNS

A retail fraud case, two felony warrants for arrest

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department needs help with three cases this week, including one retail fraud case and two people wanted for felony arrest. CASE ONE LPD is asking for any information for a retail fraud that took place on July 19, 2022, in south Lansing. The accused stole over $1,700 worth […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Grand Rapids, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Oxycodone#Dea#Controlled Substances Act#Detroit Field Division
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Walker PD creates, finalizes drone team

WALKER, Mich. — The Walker Police Department announced Wednesday that it finalized its efforts to create a drone team. The department says law enforcement’s use of drones continues to become more widespread and, after much research on the topic, Walker PD decided to add a drone. Officers say...
WALKER, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Fox17

Grand Rapids doctor accused of prescribing opioids to patients, filled for own use

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A doctor based in Grand Rapids is accused of prescribing strong opioids without telling patients and filling them for himself. Dr. David Sova was arraigned in federal court Thursday on one count of illegal prescription of opioids and one count of injunctive relief, court documents say.
Fox17

Spectrum Health hospitals take top spots in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan Butterworth and Blodgett hospitals tied for first place among Grand Rapids metro-area hospitals— that's according to U.S. News & World Report. In the Best Hospitals ranking for 2022-2023, the facilities were named number 5 in Michigan. “It’s an honor...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Allegan County Health Department warns of suspected blue-green algae bloom in Swan Lake in Cheshire Township

ALLEGAN, Mich. — The Allegan County Health Department is warning residents about a suspected blue-green algae bloom in Swan Lake, which is located in Cheshire Township. The health department received preliminary positive results from testing of a suspected blue-green, algae bloom. The blooms are also known as cyanobacteria or...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy