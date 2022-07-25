Grand Rapids doctor banned from prescribing controlled substances

A Grand Rapids doctor accused of prescribing opioids and filling them for himself has been banned from prescribing controlled substances.

In a complaint filed in the United States District Court Western District of Michigan Southern Division, it is alleged that Dr. David D. Sova wrote 17 improper opioid prescriptions without a legitimate medical purpose from November 7, 2019-March 19, 2021. The prescriptions were for oxycodone and hydrocodone, which are used to treat pain. However, Dr. Sova used the prescriptions for his own personal use, which is a violation of the Controlled Substances Act.

In addition to paying $170,000 in civil penalties, Dr. Sova will not be able to seek renewal of his registration under the Controlled Substances Act. He will also be permanently banned from directly or indirectly administering or prescribing controlled substances.

"Medical and dental professionals must not abuse the privilege of prescribing controlled substances," said Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Orville Greene, Detroit Field Division. "DEA will continue to work with all levels of law enforcement to investigate allegations of unlawful prescribing."

"Responsibility to protect against diversion of controlled substances starts with the provider," said U.S. Attorney Mark A. Totten. "When a physician breaks the rules and diverts controlled substances for their own use, they cannot be entrusted to prescribe controlled substances to others and must face the legal consequences of their own misconduct. My office will continue to work with DEA and state law enforcement to enforce compliance with controlled substance prescribing laws."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube